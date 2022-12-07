Read full article on original website
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles
While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
‘I’ve Been a Makeup Artist for 18 Years, and This Is the Concealer I Swear By for Hiding Dark Circles and Looking More Awake’
We all go through periods when we're simply run down and exhausted. While prioritizing rest is the best thing you can do, sometimes you need a little help to fake it. And if coffee is the key to helping you feel more awake, concealer is the key to hepling you look it. Mary Irwin, a celebrity makeup artist who has been in the industry for nearly two decades, knows exactly how to make herself and her clients look like they just got eight blissful hours of sleep.
This $12 Drugstore ‘Glotion’ Is an Affordable Alternative for the Always-Sold-Out Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter
Out of all the viral makeup trends that have graced my social feed recently (soap brows, anyone?), glowy, dewy skin might just be my favorite. My acne-prone complexion has been thanking me again and again for swapping my heavy, matte foundations with light, breathable BB creams. It seems that plenty of makeup fans have hopped on the glow wagon with me, considering my favorite sun-kissed product hasn’t been in stock for a hot minute.
Best face moisturizer for every skin type
Whether you’re a skin care novice or someone who touts an expansive daily routine, you likely reach for a face moisturizer to keep your skin looking and feeling good. And if you don’t, you should definitely start using one.
Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2022
Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you […]
These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
Cardi B issues plastic surgery warning after having injections removed
Cardi B has issued a warning about plastic surgery, after the singer revealed that she got “95 per cent” of her butt injections removed.The 30-year-old did a recent Instagram Live to encourage her followers to think carefully before getting any form of cosmetic surgery. She noted that while some of her fans assumed that she “got her body” done after giving birth to her son Wave, 15 months, that wasn’t the case. Along with Wave, Cardi B shares her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, with her husband, Offset. In the video, the rapper clarified that she got surgery done this year...
13 best retinol eye creams and serums that soften fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles
If you’re over the age of 30 and concerned about the effect of ageing on your skin, chances are you already know a thing or two about retinol. This wonder ingredient is derived from vitamin A and is one of the few anti-ageing ingredients with actual science behind it. It increases cell turnover, and brightens and improves texture – including reducing the appearance of scarring and fine lines.One area that particularly benefits from retinol is the skin around our eyes, as it is often the first to show signs of ageing, but it’s much thinner and more delicate than the...
Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale This Weekend Only
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel....
If You’re Flying Home for the Holidays, These Are The Full-Sized Beauty Products That Won’t Get Flagged in TSA
Holiday travel is in full-swing, and with it, the joys of figuring out what to pack. Outfits are one thing (Do you really 10 pairs of underwear for two days?), but trying to cram a multi-step beauty routine into a carry-on bag is another. Making sure it's TSA-friendly is a whole different feat—that pesky 3.4-fluid-ounce rule isn't exactly conducive to our favorite shampoos and body washes.
Rosemary is the secret to long and healthy hair. Here’s how to use it to grow luscious locks.
Make your rosemary water in large batches and turn them into perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays. Helen BradshawThis easy and inexpensive project is your first step toward more and longer hair.
I've Always Had Sparse Brows Until I Tried This Hair Growth Serum & Now I’m Hooked — Get it 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. I know a thing or two about sparse eyebrows. After all, I’ve lived my entire life lacking full eyebrows before it became a fashion trend. I wish I could say overplucking or tweezing was the reason I barely have brows, but that’s not the case. I’ve always naturally had thinned-out eyebrows that won’t grow past their midpoints. That’s why, I’ve relied on eyebrow pencils for the past few years and thought of even microblading. But never did I think that...
‘I’m a Dermatologist With Eczema—These Are the Ultra-Moisturizing Body Products I Use All Winter’
Jeanine Downie, MD has dealt with eczema her entire life. "Eczema, for me, gets worse in the winter," she says. "You need to pay attention to when it's worse and stop scratching it." That's because rubbing eczematic skin makes it more inflamed and itchier, so you've got to be vigilant about breaking the itch-scratch cycle.
Supergoop Wants You To Wear Sunscreen 365 Days a Year, So It’s Discounted Its Entire Site
It goes without saying, you should never leave the house without sunscreen. Yes, even in the winter time and during chilly overcast days, this is a beauty law you gotta follow year-round. That's because wearing SPF can help lower your risk of skin cancer and protect you against the many effects of sun damage, which include age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. It's something that Supergoop takes seriously, and why the brand is committed to creating SPF solutions that are clear and easy to wear. And right now, there's never been a better time to shop the brand's best-sellers.
Finally: A Skin-Care Line Made Specifically for Menopausal Skin That You Can Snag at the Drugstore
Menopause and perimenopause can bring about all kinds of unwelcome symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, mood swings, and brain fog. As if all that wasn’t enough, the downswing in estrogen that plays a role in all of the above symptoms also wreaks havoc on our skin.
This Vegan Collagen ‘Booster’ Made My Rough, Over-40 Skin Silky Smooth in Less Than a Week
I’m not being dramatic when I say that my skin is going through a lot right now. Between the chilly-for-Southern-California temperatures; the dry, suffocating heat indoors; and my over-40, perimenopausal skin, my regular regimen is being thrown for a loop. Over the past few months, I’ve found myself gravitating towards vegan collagen serums, as they’ve been great at both packing in moisture and improving texture—two things I desperately need.
I Treated My Skin to At-Home LED Light Therapy for 4 Weeks, and the ‘Before and After’ Photos Are So Impressive
It’s not hard to sway me on a new skin-care device. Professional-grade treatments are notoriously pricey, and can amount to as much as my rent if done on a semi-consistent basis. So anything that promises in-office results from home, at a fraction of the cost, is a no-brainer. It’s staying consistent that’s the problem—just ask the gua sha, microcurrent device, and facial wand collecting dust in my bathroom drawer.
I Tested Vuori’s Internet-Famous, Ultra-Soft Athleisure, and It’s Now My Go-To for Workouts and Everyday Wear
When I buy performance-wear, I normally gravitate toward bright and bold colors and patterns. If you rummage through my closet, you'll find no shortage of tangerine orange workout sets, orchid purple, moisture-wicking tops, and baby pink sweats. After struggling to mix and match my athleisurewear and curate outfits for the gym, I decided to go on a colorful wardrobe hiatus and embark on a journey for basics. That's when I discovered Vuori: An internet-beloved headquarters for high-quality athleisure and workout basics that go with everything and anything in your closet.
