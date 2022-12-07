Read full article on original website
All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings
A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
Dodgers News: It Was Clear What Gave Padres The Edge In NLDS According To Roberts
The Padres played with their backs against the wall the entire series
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes
The Dodgers have a few competitors for their longtime third baseman.
Dodgers, OF Jason Heyward agree to minor-league deal
Outfielder Jason Heyward signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Heyward is returning from knee surgery
Former Cubs Outfielder Jason Heyward Signs With Dodgers
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would...
CBS Sports
Reds' Silvino Bracho: Joining Cincinnati
Bracho agreed to a minor-league contract with the Reds on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Bracho was let go by Atlanta in November and will now have a chance to secure a roster spot in Cincinnati. The 30-year-old appeared in three big-league games in 2022 and spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level, where he had a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 57.1 innings.
Chillicothe native Zach McAllister signs deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach McAllister's birthday came with an extra-special present. The Chillicothe native, who turned 35 on Thursday, signed a minor-league free agent contract to play the 2023 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. McAllister appeared in 56 games last season with the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds. The right-hander went...
Zac Gallen Earns Highest Pre-Arbitration Bonus For National League Players
Gallen will be taking home an additional $1.67 million for his excellent 2022 season.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced
Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Elevated to active roster
Smith-Marsette has been elevated to the Chiefs' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sidelined, Smith-Marsette has been called up to help provide depth at wide receiver as the team's fifith healthy option. He has been on the Chiefs' practice squad since Oct. 21 after getting waived by the Bears. He recorded just one reception for 15 yards across six weeks in Chicago.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Sitting out with illness
Okudah (illness) was listed as a non-participant on the Lions' injury report Thursday. Okudah made his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion during Sunday's win over the Jaguars. However, the 23-year-old appears to have come down with an illness since then, leaving him sidelined for each of Detroit's first two practices Week 14. Okudah will now have one more opportunity to increase his practice activity before the team must assign him a game status for Sunday versus Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Works off to side Thursday
Goedert (shoulder) was spotted working out off to the side at Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Since he's only missed three games thus far since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 16, Goedert won't be eligible to begin taking part in practice with the Eagles' healthy players until after Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Based on what he was able to do off to the side Thursday -- Tolentino notes that Goedert looked "very smooth" while running sprints and cutting around cones -- the tight end looks like he'll be ready to mix back into drills next week and potentially return from IR in advance of the Eagles' Dec. 18 game in Chicago. None of the Eagles' three tight ends (Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson) have been overly involved in the passing attack in Goedert's absence the past three games; instead, No. 3 wideout Quez Watkins (shoulder) has been the main beneficiary of Goedert's vacated target volume.
