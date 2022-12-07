Read full article on original website
Eagles injury report: Key special teamer, N.J. native out against Giants; Quez Watkins, Kyzir White availability revealed
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley hits the field, there is usually a loud yell that follows. It is not only how Bradley announces his arrival but also a way to show his excitement about being ready to play football. However, that signature screen will not be heard Sunday afternoon.
Bucs vs. 49ers Final Injury Report: Three Starters Doubtful For Week 14
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
Fantasy football Week 14 inactives: Status for Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker III and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Logs another practice absence
Burks (concussion) missed another practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks, who exited this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles after logging just 10 snaps, also sat out Wednesday's session, so what the wideout is able to do Friday should be pivotal with regard to his chances of being cleared to play Sunday against the Jaguars. If, however, Burks is unavailable this weekend, added pass-catching opportunities would be available for the likes of WRs Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo.
Titans' Treylon Burks (concussion) DNP again on Thursday
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 14's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burks remained absent from practice on Thursday is trending in the wrong direction heading into the final practice of the week. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Burks will likely miss Week 14's game against the Jaguars. Expect Robert Woods to see more targets if Burks is out.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette: Receives questionable tag
Fournette (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. After being added to the Week 14 injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to the sore foot, Fournette sat out Friday's session entirely. While the downgrade in activity heading into the weekend is typically a worrisome sign, head coach Todd Bowles downplayed the situation after Friday's practice, telling Jenna Laine of ESPN.com that he wasn't concerned about Fournette's injury. Even if Fournette is ultimately cleared ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, it's possible he moves into more of a supporting role after he occupied the larger side of a timeshare out of the backfield with rookie Rachaad White in Monday's come-from-behind win over the Saints.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Rams claim Mayfield off waivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gutsy Play of the Week doesn’t go to any current Panthers player, but to the Los Angeles Rams for claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers.
Titans vs. Jaguars final injury report: 4 key players ruled out for Tennessee
We’ve reached the final official practice of the week before the Tennessee Titans (7-5) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) in an AFC South clash between long-time rivals. Today’s injury reports finally give us some clarity as to where everyone’s availability is trending for Sunday. Jaguars quarterback...
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Questionable after limited practice
Jones (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones played through the same chest injury in Jacksonville's Week 13 game, though he caught only two of seven targets for 16 yards in the blowout loss to the Lions. After a trio of limited practice sessions, Jones seems more likely than not to suit up against a beatable Titans secondary, even if he still isn't 100 percent healthy.
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Could be involved with Mixon back
Perine will cede starting running back duties to Joe Mixon in Sunday's game against the Browns after the latter practiced fully Wednesday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Perine may have earned a larger role than he previously held after excelling as a replacement for Mixon over the past two games, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Slated to start Sunday
Lloyd will start Sunday against the Titans in the absence of Chad Muma (ankle), John Shipley of SI.com reports. Lloyd started the Jaguars' first nine games of the season, totaling 69 tackles and two interceptions during that stretch. However, he's reverted to a reserve gig over the past three games, recording 12 stops in that span. Look for Lloyd to return to relevancy in IDP leagues now that he's back in a starting role.
NFL games today: Vikings vs Lions, Jets vs Bills among best NFL games in Week 14
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
