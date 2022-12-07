ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Nottingham MD

Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former FBI agent on group violence reduction strategy

As violence continues to rage in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on his group violence reduction strategy, or "GVRS." Right now, the strategy is already in place in the city's western district, but there are plans to expand that effort into the southwest and central districts beginning next year. Former FBI agent Tyrone Powers joined us live to weigh in.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Serial bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in federal prison

A serial bank robber was sentenced to over two decades in federal prison for bank robbery and violating terms of supervised release. 46-year-old Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” of Gaithersburg, Maryland was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Newly elected Baltimore City Sheriff revamping the office's image

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sam Cogen is one of the new top law enforcement officials in Baltimore. He ran against his former boss, former Sheriff John Anderson, who held the seat for over three decades. Cogen ran on a promise of change, and he said that's what he has done...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting last night in Northern Baltimore left one man injured. Shortly before 11 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting call at the 400 Block of East 27th Street. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District shooting detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting investigation in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore. Officers and crime scene tape can be seen at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Woodland Avenue. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot yesterday evening in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the Royal Farms at the 2200 Block of West Patapsco Avenue. At approximately 6 pm, the report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital’s Shock Trauma Unit where he died a short time later. A 31-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition and his injuries The post Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims

The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head

A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say. The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police. Investigators...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Part Two of a Two-Part Q&A with Ivan J. Bates Bates Talks about Prosecuting Violent Offenders, Working with Police Chief and More

Baltimore City’s newest City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates recently sat down with Baltimore Times Staff Writer Ursula V. Battle to discuss tackling violent crime, addressing the needs of older adults, and other topics. In July, Bates defeated two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary and ran unopposed in the November general election.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

As leaders tout crime plan success, Baltimore City's violence continues

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As gunshots continue to ring out in communities across Baltimore, leaders continue to tout efforts to reduce violence. To date, at least 318 people have been killed in Baltimore City and 2022 is the eighth consecutive year to surpass 300 homicides. So far in 2022, more than 650 other people have been shot but survived.
BALTIMORE, MD

