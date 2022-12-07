Read full article on original website
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
Two Minors Tied To Towson High School Threats In Baltimore; One Charged, One Pending: Police
Authorities say that a pair of minors are responsible for the recent threats made targeting Towson High School in Baltimore as they sought to incriminate an uninvolved juvenile.The Baltimore County Police Department announced on Saturday, Dec. 10 that the agency has brought closure to the threat in…
Nottingham MD
Baltimore gang leader sentenced to more than 37 years in prison
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore-area gang leader has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett on Thursday sentenced Trayvon Hall, a/k/a “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, yesterday to 454 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, related to his activities as the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman charged with intimidating a witness connected to Timothy Reynolds' murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman with ties to the people involved in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds is facing witness intimidation charges after police say she impersonated a Metro Crime Stoppers employee and threatened a witness in the case. Reynolds died after being shot at the Baltimore Inner...
foxbaltimore.com
Former FBI agent on group violence reduction strategy
As violence continues to rage in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on his group violence reduction strategy, or "GVRS." Right now, the strategy is already in place in the city's western district, but there are plans to expand that effort into the southwest and central districts beginning next year. Former FBI agent Tyrone Powers joined us live to weigh in.
foxbaltimore.com
Serial bank robber sentenced to 2 decades in federal prison
A serial bank robber was sentenced to over two decades in federal prison for bank robbery and violating terms of supervised release. 46-year-old Christopher Michael Cline, a/k/a “Carisa Cline,” of Gaithersburg, Maryland was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after the defendant pleaded guilty to bank robbery. The defendant also admitted violating two terms of supervised release for previous federal bank robbery convictions.
Lee family attorney seeks new hearing on overturned Syed conviction
The brother of Hae Min Lee wants Maryland's Court of Special Appeals to order another hearing to determine whether the conviction of her alleged killer, Adnan Syed, should have been thrown out.
foxbaltimore.com
Newly elected Baltimore City Sheriff revamping the office's image
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sam Cogen is one of the new top law enforcement officials in Baltimore. He ran against his former boss, former Sheriff John Anderson, who held the seat for over three decades. Cogen ran on a promise of change, and he said that's what he has done...
foxbaltimore.com
Former FBI Agent says expansion of GVRS is 'good idea' but all factors should be looked at
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced a center piece in his five-year crime-fighting plan will expand into other areas in Baltimore, after leaders say the efforts have proven a reduction in crime. This is the third time leaders in Baltimore have tried to implement Group Violence...
Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting last night in Northern Baltimore left one man injured. Shortly before 11 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting call at the 400 Block of East 27th Street. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District shooting detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Shooting investigation in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore. Officers and crime scene tape can be seen at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Woodland Avenue. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Admits To Obtaining Phone Records, Stalking Ex
Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reached a plea agreement admitting that he obtained confidential phone records to stalk two romantic partners, federal officials announced.Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty on Friday, Dec. 9 to two counts of fraud in connection with o…
Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot yesterday evening in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the Royal Farms at the 2200 Block of West Patapsco Avenue. At approximately 6 pm, the report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital’s Shock Trauma Unit where he died a short time later. A 31-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition and his injuries The post Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify Northwest Baltimore homicide victims
The Baltimore Police Department identified two victims, killed in Baltimore City streets this week. The first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue where they found two victims, suffering from gunshot wounds. 25-year-old Tavaz Myles died at...
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek to identify suspect in connection to southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for information to help identify a suspect they believe is connected to a shooting that took place in southwest Baltimore. Police say the shooting took place on Nov. 29 at 100 N. Kossuth Street in the Allendale neighborhood of southwest Baltimore.
Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head
A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say. The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police. Investigators...
Baltimore Times
Part Two of a Two-Part Q&A with Ivan J. Bates Bates Talks about Prosecuting Violent Offenders, Working with Police Chief and More
Baltimore City’s newest City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates recently sat down with Baltimore Times Staff Writer Ursula V. Battle to discuss tackling violent crime, addressing the needs of older adults, and other topics. In July, Bates defeated two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary and ran unopposed in the November general election.
foxbaltimore.com
Gunfire in Frederick leads to officer firing weapon; 1 suspect fled, say police
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Two people reportedly exchanging gunfire led to a Frederick police officer firing his own weapon at one of the people on Friday, according to the Frederick Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the unit block of South Market Street, near...
foxbaltimore.com
As leaders tout crime plan success, Baltimore City's violence continues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As gunshots continue to ring out in communities across Baltimore, leaders continue to tout efforts to reduce violence. To date, at least 318 people have been killed in Baltimore City and 2022 is the eighth consecutive year to surpass 300 homicides. So far in 2022, more than 650 other people have been shot but survived.
