Read full article on original website
Related
channel1450.com
Kunz and Leonard Discuss The State Championship Games Being Moved To ISU
On Wednesday, the IHSA announced the move of the state championship football games to Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois for 2023 – 2027. We spoke with Rochester’s Derek Leonard and Williamsville’s Aaron Kunz about the decision.
channel1450.com
Senators Roll Passed Lions to Earn Second CS8 Win
The Springfield girls hosted Lanphier on Saturday afternoon and took control of the game from the start, including outscoring the Lions 24-0 in the second quarter as they rolled to the 65-14 victory. We’ve got first half highlights of their game!
channel1450.com
Funk Leads Pioneers Past Titans for CS8 Win
The UHigh Pioneers traveled to Chatham on Friday night for a CS8 game with the Glenwood Titans. UHigh picked up the 54-37 victory and was led by Mason Funk who had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. UHigh travels to Springfield High on Tuesday while Glenwood travels to Lanphier.
channel1450.com
Lincoln Improves To 10-0 With Complete Team Effort Against Taylorville
Kloe Froebe had 27 points on an off-shooting night, while Jenna Bowman, Becca Heitzig and the rest of the Railsplitters help Lincoln beat Taylorville 72-53 for an Apollo road win. Lincoln improves to 10-0 on the season and will travel to Charleston on Saturday.
channel1450.com
Big Lion Third Quarter Leads Them Over Senators
Lanphier outscored Springfield 18-7 in the third quarter and that helped them beat Springfield 68-54 on Friday night at Duey Gym. JaiQuan Homan led th way with 24 points for the Lions while Carlos Day had 17 to lead Springfield.
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur to close doors December 31
December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Bloomington leads to partial demolition of building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a building fire shortly after 1 o’clock Saturday morning. It happened in the 800 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from both floors of the commercial building. The fire quickly intensified and...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Longtime Taylorville Pastor Retiring
A long-time Taylorville Pastor will be retiring. Pastor Rodney Blomquist of Trinity Lutheran Church in Taylorville will be retiring. His last day will be December 11th and there will be a reception at the church from 10:30-12:30 PM on Sunday. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1010 North Webster Street in Taylorville. There will also be a reception for Marilyn Summers at the church on Friday, December 9th from 3 to 5 PM. For more information, call (217) 824-8148.
wlds.com
Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer. WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis. Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
CWLP: Power restored after brief outage
Update 1:05 p.m. CWLP said power has been restored to the affected area. Any home or business owner still experiencing trouble should call CWLP Dispatch at 217-789-2121 to report the issue. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A power outage in Springfield has left approximately 1,200 people without power, City Water Light and Power said. The outage […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Presence in a School Zone
A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty to unlawfully being on school grounds as a sex offender in Morgan County Court Thursday. 59-year-old Paul A. Kluge of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to a class four felony charge of unlawful presence in a school zone by a sex offender when persons under 18 are present, stemming from an arrest on November 9th, 2021 at Jacksonville Middle School.
Central Illinois Proud
Where’s the cold and snow?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Let me preface this article by apologizing for not having my traditional winter weather outlook this year. We’re short staffed and I simply don’t have enough time in my day to do my daily tasks and sit down and take the deep dive required for me to get my outlook done. That said, there are a lot of things I know and have off the top of my head that can give you some insight as to what may be coming our way.
wmay.com
Flu Cases Still Surging; Memorial Urges Precautions
Memorial Health says it continues to see a dramatic increase in flu cases and hospitalizations from the flu this fall… and is urging people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from the illness. Memorial’s hospitals in Springfield and four other Central Illinois communities have seen 104 patients hospitalized...
Ground breaks on $67M carbon-capture plant in Springfield
The University of Illinois’ Prairie Research Institute is involved in the $67 million project. One lawmaker said this is almost as big for the U of I as the Illini basketball team’s win over Texas this week.
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
YAHOO!
Authorities search for missing Springfield woman in Menard County
Petersburg police and Menard County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing Springfield woman in the county. The Menard County Sheriff's Office, in a release Saturday, said the woman, 76, was reported missing Friday. Her car was located on the eastern edge of Petersburg near the Illinois 123 bridge over the Sangamon River.
foxillinois.com
Coroner confirms the death of unidentified man on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon on Friday confirmed the death of an unidentified man on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. An autopsy is scheduled, and the identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois...
Comments / 0