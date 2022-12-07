ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KIII 3News

Texas commission proposes community college funding overhaul

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposed new funding model could soon mean more money for community colleges across the state of Texas -- including our very own Del Mar College. It comes from the Texas Commission on Community College Finance's recommendation to lawmakers as something to take up when the 88th Texas Legislature convenes in January.
