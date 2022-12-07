Read full article on original website
Coastal Bend should not expect impacts from recent oyster recall, state official says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of state Health Services took action this week to shut down oyster harvesting in one area of Galveston Bay. Officials said local health departments reported people getting sick after eating oysters from TX-1, the southeastern part of the bay. DSHS Spokesperson Chris...
Texas commission proposes community college funding overhaul
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A proposed new funding model could soon mean more money for community colleges across the state of Texas -- including our very own Del Mar College. It comes from the Texas Commission on Community College Finance's recommendation to lawmakers as something to take up when the 88th Texas Legislature convenes in January.
