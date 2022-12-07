I just reviewed the latest installment of Ivy Main’s serial “critiques of capitalism” entitled “Commentary: Virginia has a data center problem” In her latest critique, Ms. Main has a problem with data centers. Last time it was natural gas appliances that she didn’t like. The time before, I have forgotten. First, there should be no left and right regarding energy sources and uses, the reality of global warming, and the policies needed to lower CO2 emissions. Policies should be based on an unbiased examination of facts. There’s still plenty of room for somewhat partisan debate on how to provide incentives to capitalists to meet various environmental goals. I appreciate Ms. Main’s passion for solving the CO2 problem, but I believe there needs to be more detail in what is published on the topic, including in the Royal Examiner. Also, I want to specifically thank her for the “For you energy nerds” parenthetical.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO