Tuckerton, NJ

CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

All Is Calm, All Is Holiday Bright in Tuckerton

Tuckerton is lighting up with Christmas spirit at a variety of locations around town. “Ye Olde Christmas in Tuckerton” on Dec. 4 featured an open house inside Old Borough Hall with arts and crafts vendors, trackless train rides, live music, refreshments and Santa himself. Three wise men were represented...
TUCKERTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Why do people love the Jersey Shore?

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There are plenty of places that seem nicer than the Jersey Shore to take a summer vacation, but millions of people in the state and beyond are drawn back here every year. December might not seem like the best time to think about the Jersey Shore, but it’s open all year long, even though its primarily a summer hot spot. But why is that? There’s something about the Jersey Shore that keeps people coming back year after year. Is it the sound of the waves crashing on the shore? The smell of salt in the air? The post Why do people love the Jersey Shore? appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Get Fired Up for Cedar Bridge Reenactment

Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines announces that the county department of parks and recreation will celebrat3 the 19th commemoration of the Affair at Cedar Bridge, at Cedar Bridge Tavern, located at 200 Old Halfway Rd. in Barnegat Township on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

New Mr. Softee Ice Cream Store Opening in Cape May Court House, NJ

You never know where you'll find inspiration. Brian McDowell is a classic entrepreneur. He's an idea man, and he never knows when the next big thing will hit him. Brian was watching the movie, "The Founder,", starring Michael Keaton. It's the 2016 biopic that follows the life of Ray Kroc. Kroc is seen as the visionary, who helped expand Mcdonald's to the behemoth company it is today.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home

Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at-risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office

Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY

Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

