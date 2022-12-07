Read full article on original website
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Amazing High School Christmas Choruses Here in Ocean County, New Jersey
We have had fantastic music from our high school choruses over the years and we are sure that this year will not disappoint. It's a fabulous way to shine the spotlight on area choruses and feature them as part of our Christmas music here at 92.7 WOBM. "When we remember...
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
thesandpaper.net
All Is Calm, All Is Holiday Bright in Tuckerton
Tuckerton is lighting up with Christmas spirit at a variety of locations around town. “Ye Olde Christmas in Tuckerton” on Dec. 4 featured an open house inside Old Borough Hall with arts and crafts vendors, trackless train rides, live music, refreshments and Santa himself. Three wise men were represented...
Check Out These 3 Large Christmas Inflatable Displays in Ocean County, NJ
Thanks to you, we found some large, beautiful Christmas inflatable decorations in Ocean County. Recently, I asked you to send me pictures and find the largest Christmas inflatable that you might see in your neighborhood. I asked if you know of an address or maybe your own address that has a large display of Christmas inflatables, please email me.
60 festive and fun things to do at the Jersey Shore this weekend (Dec. 8-11)
During a typical year, many people look forward to the holiday season — and now that we are back to a bit more “normality” since the COVID-19 pandemic, many holiday events are back into full swing (or just about). The Jersey Shore might not be on your...
Santa Claus Visits Toms River School, Had Breakfast
TOMS RIVER – On December 3, Santa and Mrs. Claus joined the Route 70 Goddard School for breakfast. Children who attended had fun sipping on some hot chocolate, eating yummy breakfast with their families and telling Santa exactly what they wanted this year for Christmas. They were all so...
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
Why do people love the Jersey Shore?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There are plenty of places that seem nicer than the Jersey Shore to take a summer vacation, but millions of people in the state and beyond are drawn back here every year. December might not seem like the best time to think about the Jersey Shore, but it’s open all year long, even though its primarily a summer hot spot. But why is that? There’s something about the Jersey Shore that keeps people coming back year after year. Is it the sound of the waves crashing on the shore? The smell of salt in the air? The post Why do people love the Jersey Shore? appeared first on Shore News Network.
thesandpaper.net
Get Fired Up for Cedar Bridge Reenactment
Ocean County Commissioner Virginia E. Haines announces that the county department of parks and recreation will celebrat3 the 19th commemoration of the Affair at Cedar Bridge, at Cedar Bridge Tavern, located at 200 Old Halfway Rd. in Barnegat Township on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held rain or shine.
New Mr. Softee Ice Cream Store Opening in Cape May Court House, NJ
You never know where you'll find inspiration. Brian McDowell is a classic entrepreneur. He's an idea man, and he never knows when the next big thing will hit him. Brian was watching the movie, "The Founder,", starring Michael Keaton. It's the 2016 biopic that follows the life of Ray Kroc. Kroc is seen as the visionary, who helped expand Mcdonald's to the behemoth company it is today.
We checked out the South Jersey Christmas Lights map. Here are the best homes we saw.
Looking to rediscover your inner child for the holidays? Then look no further than South Jersey where a map of more than 80 houses can direct you to many dazzling displays of Christmas lights and decorations. The Facebook page, South Jersey Christmas Lights, is the Christmas Star of the southwestern...
Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home
Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at-risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office
Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Enter The Hallmark Movie Scene Of Your Dreams in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
Five Years Later, Panera Bread Stafford Twp Finally Opens
More than five years later, the planned Panera Bread location on Rt. 72 in Manahawkin became a reality today. We told you to be patient, but I had no idea you would have to be this patient. As we reported before, Tapinto.net pointed out that the Stafford Township Planning Board...
This $7.5 Million Egg Harbor Twp, NJ Home Resembles a Palace
If you have about $7.5 Million burning a hole in your pocket, we may have found a way for you to spend it!. It's an exquisite, one-of-a-kind home in the Seaview Harbor area of Egg Harbor Township. Back in April, this home was a whole million dollars more, so you could look at it like it's on sale.
This Neighborhood in Toms River is Just Too Cute Decorated for Christmas
You know how much I love to drive around with my family and look at Christmas lights. I look forward to it every year and this year is no exception. I love it. I love it, even more, when listeners call the studio hotline and tell me where I should look and go for the best Christmas lights.
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
