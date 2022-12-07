ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year

Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
BURLINGTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Katy and Scoopy Do

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Construction is starting so several families in emergency shelter...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face

Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey. Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. Super...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
KEENE, NH
WCAX

Local Christmas tree growers in the midst of another busy season

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold weather means it feels a little bit more like the holidays, and that means it might be time to start thinking about getting your Christmas tree. Local growers say the demand for real trees is high again this year and customers we spoke to say you just can’t beat the real thing.
ESSEX, VT
vermontbiz.com

New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill

A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Construction is starting so several families in emergency shelter can have a new place to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Friday Weathercast

New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont state officials this week presented a strategy they hope...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping

Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK. UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model. Updated: 4 hours ago. The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report: Vermont nonprofits experiencing staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report shows Vermont nonprofits are experiencing significant staffing shortages. Common Good Vermont, which is part of the United Way, released its Wages and Benefits report. It shows of the 141 nonprofits in Vermont that responded to the survey, 53% have job vacancies and 55% of those vacancies are positions that provide direct help to people.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
VERMONT STATE

