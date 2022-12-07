Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Katy and Scoopy Do
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
mynbc5.com
Holiday Tractor Parade returns to St. Albans for its fourth holiday season
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The fourth annual Holiday Tractor Parade took to the streets on Friday night, raising food and money donations for a local food shelf. More than 50 farmers participated by decorating their tractors, other farm equipment, and vehicles. This year's participation is the highest it has ever been.
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
WCAX
What challenges filmmakers in Vermont face
Vermont non-profits struggle to hire employees according to a survey.
WMUR.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
WCAX
Local Christmas tree growers in the midst of another busy season
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold weather means it feels a little bit more like the holidays, and that means it might be time to start thinking about getting your Christmas tree. Local growers say the demand for real trees is high again this year and customers we spoke to say you just can’t beat the real thing.
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
WCAX
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend.
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial. A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year.
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
Gov. Scott picks out Christmas trees at White’s Tree Farm
Governor Phil Scott visited White's Tree Farm in Essex Friday to pick up some trees for the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, and one for his own home. He was joined by Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts, and highlighted the importance of Christmas tree production to Vermont's rural economy.
WCAX
Vt. company’s new green garbage truck aims to keep carbon out of atmosphere
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Casella on Thursday announced a big step in the future of their truck fleet-- an electric garbage truck. “I’m excited about this, this is the future, but it’s happening much faster than I thought,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. All the detail of...
WCAX
March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping
Lawsuit accuses UVM of repeatedly mishandling sexual assault allegations. Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK.
WCAX
Report: Vermont nonprofits experiencing staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report shows Vermont nonprofits are experiencing significant staffing shortages. Common Good Vermont, which is part of the United Way, released its Wages and Benefits report. It shows of the 141 nonprofits in Vermont that responded to the survey, 53% have job vacancies and 55% of those vacancies are positions that provide direct help to people.
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
vermontbiz.com
Final Reminder: Record your hunting effort
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Hello, hunters! We're reaching out with a final friendly reminder to complete the hunter effort survey. It's important to fill out the hunter effort and sighting survey after a hunt. This survey asks you to record how many hours you hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife you saw each day out during the season. This helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and wildlife populations vary around the state.
