Aria Shapiro will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Park Synagogue. Aria is the daughter of Devora Shapiro and Brian Risling of Cleveland Heights, and the sister of Ivan and Ethan. She is the granddaughter of Pearl Znilek Raikin and Dallas Risling, and of blessed memory, Jules Shapiro and Karen Risling. Aria attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys dance and theater.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO