Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Aria Shapiro
Aria Shapiro will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Park Synagogue. Aria is the daughter of Devora Shapiro and Brian Risling of Cleveland Heights, and the sister of Ivan and Ethan. She is the granddaughter of Pearl Znilek Raikin and Dallas Risling, and of blessed memory, Jules Shapiro and Karen Risling. Aria attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys dance and theater.
Cleveland Jewish News
Margolis-Boyer
Beth Margolis of Mayfield Heights and Loren (Spanky) Margolis of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their son, Logan Matthew Margolis, to Jessica (Jessie) Lynn Boyer, daughter of Amy and Andrew (Andy) Boyer of Pine Brook, N.J. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Susan Weingold of Hunting Valley, and JoAnne...
Cleveland Jewish News
Greene, George
George Ira Greene of Chappaqua, N.Y., died on Dec. 10, 2017, at age 61. Born and raised in Cleveland, he is survived by his beloved daughter Hannah (Noah) Zaves-Greene, other family, friends and colleagues. George is predeceased by his parents, lifelong Cleveland residents Robert and Betty Greene, and his college friend Dan Krumholtz.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tolchinsky, Allen
Allen “Al” I. Tolchinsky, 75, of Burton, died Dec. 12, 2022, at UH Geauga Medical Center in Claridon Township. Born Oct. 10, 1947, in Cleveland, to Sanford and Fay (nee Klein) Tolchinsky. Al was a beloved Industrial Arts Teacher for 30 years, serving Crestwood, Berkshire, Newbury, Lakewood and retired from Madison School Districts.
Cleveland Jewish News
Levin, Clare
Clare Levin, 93, of Beachwood, formerly of Erie, Pa., Chautauqua, N.Y., and Sarasota, Fla., on Dec. 12, 2022. Clare was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Erie, a daughter of the late Morris P. and Luba Levine Radov. As she would have said, she was 23 years old. She received her...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hayden Maxwell Simmerson
Hayden Maxwell Simmerson will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 17, at Solon Chabad. Hayden is the son of Amy and Matt Simmerson and the brother of Jake. He is the grandson of Andy and Mitch Simmerson of Aurora, and of blessed memory, Judith and Jon Pallant. Hayden attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys football, basketball, video games and spending time with his friends.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lakeland Community College receives $165K grant
Lakeland Community College received a Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills grant totaling more than $165,000 from the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The ODHE grant will pay for new equipment in nursing, histotechnology, geospatial technology and dental hygiene classrooms, according to a news release. The grant is designed to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pressman, Sally Ann
Sally Ann Pressman (nee Blau), beloved wife of the late Donald Pressman, passed away Dec. 14, 2022. Loving mother of Stacy (Steven) Moses and Amy (Steven) Adler. Devoted grandmother of Beth Moses and Adam Moses, Max Adler and Evan Adler. Dear sister of the late Henry Blau and Fred Blau.
Cleveland Jewish News
Park Synagogue Chanukah dinner Dec. 16
Park Synagogue will host its Goffman Congregational Chanukah Dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Sponsored by the Cyndi Goffman Chanukah Fund and the Wolf Religious School, the event will include services and a Chanukah dinner with latkes. Chanukah gifts will be given to children ages 12 and under. There will also be a Chanukah doughnut filling station.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nosanchuk joins Fudge’s HUD office as assistant press secretary
As Zachary Nosanchuk takes on his new position as the assistant press secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, he gives credit to his roots in Shaker Heights and working for the high school student newspaper, the Shakerite. The son of Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk and Joanie Berger...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police ID two minors in connection with Instagram school threats
The Beachwood Police Department identified two minors behind the threatening Instagram messages sent to Beachwood middle and high school students as their investigation concluded the morning of Dec. 14. Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis had made the school community aware of the investigation in a Dec. 12 email...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police investigating Instagram threats made to students
The Beachwood Police Department is investigating threatening Instagram messages sent to Beachwood middle and high school students, according to a Dec. 12 email sent to parents from Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis. The email said a group of students at the high school and middle school have received or are...
