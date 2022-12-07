The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Friday's local high school action:. HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars opened the season with a home win over Diman in the season opener for both teams. Sophomore Alex Krynicki scored a game-high 29 points for Connolly. Sophomore Jayden Souza chipped in with 21 points and freshman Jah Stephenson finished with 16 points. Sophomore Sam Perry led the way for the Bengals with 12 points. The Cougars led at halftime, 38-21 and 68-32 after three quarters.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO