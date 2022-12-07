Read full article on original website
HS Sports Notebook: Petrides grapplers prevail again
The Petrides wrestling team improved to 2-0 in PSAL play and 3-0 overall with a 54-24 victory over Seward Park HS. The Panthers were led by pins from Brandon Munoz (102 pounds), Victor Romero (126), Marco Michielli (138), Rakan Radman (145) and Mike Mariano (152). The victory comes on the...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: PR’s Joel Nunez, New Dorp’s Xavier Pizarro hit career highs during PSAL wins
Port Richmond’s Joel Nunez scored a career-high 20 points and Fahmi Ali added 19 to lead Port Richmond to a 82-44 PSAL victory over visiting Petrides on Wednesday. The Raiders, who shot 50 percent from the field (33 for 66) and owned a 52-41 advantage on the backboards, also received 10 rebounds apiece from Nunez and Ali (8 for 11 from the field) while junior Xavier Cardona had an all-around good game with nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Are Giants ready for an unstoppable Eagles’ offense?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was on the field for 73 snaps in last Sunday’s blowout of the Tennessee Titans, watching receivers made catch after catch as quarterback Jalen Hurts picked apart the secondary for 386 passing yards while the offense rolled up 453 yards in total.
Boys hockey: Middletown South takes down town rival Middletown North in season opener
Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish each scored two goals to give Middletown South a 5-2 victory over crosstown rival Middletown North on Thursday in the season opener for both teams at Middletown Ice World. Trailing 2-1, Villano scored twice in the second period off assists from Grandon Gronau and Justin...
No. 11 Princeton Day surprises No. 5 Bergen Catholic in boys ice hockey season opener
Rosh Nissangaratchie scored a goal and assist and Liam Jackson netted two assists to lead Princeton Day, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 5 Bergen Catholic at the Ice House in Hackensack. Princeton Day (1-0) scored three unanswered goals in the final two...
WINTER SPORTS GUIDE: Caledonia girls basketball
Head coach: Scott Sorenson, 19th year coaching Assistant coach: Brent Schroeder Assistant coach: Carl Fruechte, Josh Diersen Other coaches: Scott Sorenson, Brent Schroeder, Carl Fruechte, Josh Diersen, Beth Morey, Kelly Jerviss. Managers: Charlese Walk, Mackenzie Morey ...
Sports scores, highlights: Diman, Connolly teams splits, Atlantis Charter boys win opener
The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Friday's local high school action:. HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars opened the season with a home win over Diman in the season opener for both teams. Sophomore Alex Krynicki scored a game-high 29 points for Connolly. Sophomore Jayden Souza chipped in with 21 points and freshman Jah Stephenson finished with 16 points. Sophomore Sam Perry led the way for the Bengals with 12 points. The Cougars led at halftime, 38-21 and 68-32 after three quarters.
Vote now: Who was the best high school boys soccer player in the country in 2022?
We want to hear from you: Who was the best of the best?
Stewart powers No. 2 Delbarton past Portledge (NY) - Boys ice hockey recap
Duncan Stewart scored a goal and assisted on two others to propel Delbarton, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 6-2 victory over Portledge (NY) at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. After Portledge tied the game in the second period at 2-2, Delbarton (1-0) closed out the period with two goals from Nick Faccone and a power play goal from Trip Pendy.
