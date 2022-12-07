ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

HS boys’ hoops roundup: PR’s Joel Nunez, New Dorp’s Xavier Pizarro hit career highs during PSAL wins

Port Richmond’s Joel Nunez scored a career-high 20 points and Fahmi Ali added 19 to lead Port Richmond to a 82-44 PSAL victory over visiting Petrides on Wednesday. The Raiders, who shot 50 percent from the field (33 for 66) and owned a 52-41 advantage on the backboards, also received 10 rebounds apiece from Nunez and Ali (8 for 11 from the field) while junior Xavier Cardona had an all-around good game with nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Herald News

Sports scores, highlights: Diman, Connolly teams splits, Atlantis Charter boys win opener

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Friday's local high school action:. HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars opened the season with a home win over Diman in the season opener for both teams. Sophomore Alex Krynicki scored a game-high 29 points for Connolly. Sophomore Jayden Souza chipped in with 21 points and freshman Jah Stephenson finished with 16 points. Sophomore Sam Perry led the way for the Bengals with 12 points. The Cougars led at halftime, 38-21 and 68-32 after three quarters.
FALL RIVER, MA
Easton, PA
