Alaska State

Looper

Deadliest Catch's Sig Hansen Claims Producers Enhance Weather Conditions To Dramatize The Show

Ocean fishing is a tenuous affair that sees shipmates battered by rough oceans, erratic weather conditions, and volatile emotions that run high during dangerous or time-sensitive operations. Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" focuses on brave individuals who are willing to face some of the most treacherous waters on the planet, which makes for some very popular reality television. Having been on the airwaves since 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has proven to be such a hit that several spin-off shows have been spawned, like "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove," "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline," and "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns."
Looper

Whatever Happened To Nick Tokman From Deadliest Catch?

"Deadliest Catch" has shown fans a wide array of relatable folks who are willing to put their bodies on the line in the dangerous waters of king crab fishing. Gutsiness and tenacity both have to come standard for anyone about to float out into the frigid, stormy seas of Alaska to haul thousands of pounds of crustaceans onto the deck of a ship.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
KXLY

What winter was like the year you were born

The United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years when blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
ARIZONA STATE
Maya Devi

'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month

A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
Looper

Looper

