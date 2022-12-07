Read full article on original website
Ro Khanna counters Joe Manchin's pipeline bill by trying to force vote on $15 minimum wage
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., tells TYT he is pushing to attach a $15 federal minimum wage to the annual military spending bill Democrats are working to pass by the end of the year. The move is a direct response...
KIMT
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
americanmilitarynews.com
McConnell silent on reinstating troops kicked out over vaccine in defense bill
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not said whether he will support an amendment to the 2023 defense budget bill to reinstate troops discharged over the military-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. McConnell’s office has not responded to multiple American Military News requests for comment on his support for the amendment....
Washington Examiner
House passes major defense spending bill
The House of Representatives passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which funds the Department of Defense, on Wednesday, a day after congressional leaders announced they had reached an agreement. The House voted 350 to 80 in favor of the legislation that has passed every year since 1962 and includes...
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
John Fetterman’s top aide repeatedly attacked Democrats Manchin, Sinema, Feinstein on Twitter
Adam Jentleson, Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff, has repeatedly publicly criticized moderate Democrats for their opposition to abolishing the filibuster.
U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
WGME
Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
CNBC
House passes massive $858 billion defense bill that would scrap military Covid vaccine mandate, teeing up Senate vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill
When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
NBC4 Columbus
Sen. Rob Portman gives farewell remarks
WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Outgoing two-term U.S. Sen. Rob Portman delivered farewell remarks on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon as he gets ready to leave office and close to two years after he announced he would retire. Portman, a Republican from Cincinnati, touched on bipartisanship during his time in public...
President Biden hoping to pass ban on assault weapons before end of year
CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden is hoping to pass gun control legislation before the end of the year. This comes after two more high-profile mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia.The president wants Congress to ban assault weapons, although it's unclear if democrats will be able to do that with their slim majorities in the House and Senate. Biden's hope is to act fast, before the end of the year, when republicans take control of theHouse."The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick," Biden said. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None."Once the power in the house shifts to Republicans in January, Biden is unlikely to get much, if any, of his priorities passed. A number of U.S. House reps have already expressed opposition, to a number of his goals.
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu calls 2022 midterm results a 'rejection of extremism'
Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says the results of the midterm elections are a "rejection of extremism" by the American public. Sununu made the remark Sunday on ABC’s "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after defeating his opponent in the New Hampshire gubernatorial race by more than 15 points.
Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act; Utah Sens. Lee, Romney divided in vote
The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, with Utah. Sen. Mike Lee voting against, and Sen. Mitt Romney voting in favor. Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act failed to get enough support from the Senate despite a ‘yes’ vote from Sens. Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.
nativenewsonline.net
Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier
Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
Dem Gov. Polis declines to endorse Biden’s call for ‘assault weapons’ ban
During an appearance Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press," Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declined to endorse President Biden’s call for an "assault weapons" ban.
