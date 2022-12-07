ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIMT

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, front right, gets Senate Democratic leaders for the 118th Congress to gather for a selfie following elections on Dec. 8, 2022. Back row, from left, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. Front row, from left, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Photo by Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom)
americanmilitarynews.com

McConnell silent on reinstating troops kicked out over vaccine in defense bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not said whether he will support an amendment to the 2023 defense budget bill to reinstate troops discharged over the military-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. McConnell’s office has not responded to multiple American Military News requests for comment on his support for the amendment....
Washington Examiner

House passes major defense spending bill

The House of Representatives passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which funds the Department of Defense, on Wednesday, a day after congressional leaders announced they had reached an agreement. The House voted 350 to 80 in favor of the legislation that has passed every year since 1962 and includes...
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

WASHINGTON —  Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WGME

Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
Grist

Democrats make last-ditch effort to pass Joe Manchin’s energy permitting bill

When he voted to pass historic climate legislation this summer, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin demanded something in return: a subsequent bill that would reform and expedite the federal permitting process for big energy projects. Manchin’s view is that federal red tape constrains fossil fuels and renewables alike, preventing the U.S. from producing cheap domestic energy.
NBC4 Columbus

Sen. Rob Portman gives farewell remarks

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Outgoing two-term U.S. Sen. Rob Portman delivered farewell remarks on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon as he gets ready to leave office and close to two years after he announced he would retire. Portman, a Republican from Cincinnati, touched on bipartisanship during his time in public...
CBS Chicago

President Biden hoping to pass ban on assault weapons before end of year

CHICAGO (CBS)-- President Joe Biden is hoping to pass gun control legislation before the end of the year. This comes after two more high-profile mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia.The president wants Congress to ban assault weapons, although it's unclear if democrats will be able to do that with their slim majorities in the House and Senate. Biden's hope is to act fast, before the end of the year, when republicans take control of theHouse."The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick," Biden said. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None."Once the power in the house shifts to Republicans in January, Biden is unlikely to get much, if any, of his priorities passed. A number of U.S. House reps have already expressed opposition, to a number of his goals.
nativenewsonline.net

Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
