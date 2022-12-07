Lima, Van Wert receive dedvelopment funds from state

LIMA — Two mixed-used development projects in Lima and one in Van Wert will receive state support to increase new payroll and investments in the state.

In southeast downtown Lima, two separate projects will be redeveloped, creating 134 full-time jobs and 43 constuction jobs in total. In downtown Van Wert, 19 largely vacant builings will be rehabilitated, creating 35 full-time and 46 construction jobs, according to a release.

The first Lima project, Spring and Main Lima – A, will redevelop three “separate, currently neglected parcels,” including the former building housing Blattner’s department store, according to the release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office. The project will provide more than 25,000 square feet of retail, entertainment, parking and commercial office space, and will include streetscape improvements to extend outdoor dining.

The second Lima project, Spring and Main Lima – B, will redevelop three buildings and a surface parking lot. It will house 21,000 square feet of retail space, commercial office space and parking, according to the release.

In Van Wert, the project will rehabilitate five buildings to have 15 residential units and 7,440 square feet of commercial space, according to the release.

The same release says the projects are receiving Ohio support as part of the Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program.

“These projects will transform not only the sites themselves, but also the look and feel of entire neighborhoods,” Governor DeWine said in the release. “We’re changing the face of these communities and bringing Ohio into the future. I’m looking forward to seeing the tremendous change these projects create in their communities.”

The Lima projects will generate more than $840,000 in tax credits and the Van Wert projects almost $900,000. The projects were recommended by the Ohio Department of Development, which administers the program.

“Projects approved today will not only spur development, but also create opportunities for the local community,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, said in the release. “We’re creating jobs and tourism destinations that will improve the livelihood of entire regions.”