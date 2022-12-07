ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima, Van Wert receive dedvelopment funds from state

By Jessica Orozco
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wza8h_0jawqQaQ00

LIMA — Two mixed-used development projects in Lima and one in Van Wert will receive state support to increase new payroll and investments in the state.

In southeast downtown Lima, two separate projects will be redeveloped, creating 134 full-time jobs and 43 constuction jobs in total. In downtown Van Wert, 19 largely vacant builings will be rehabilitated, creating 35 full-time and 46 construction jobs, according to a release.

The first Lima project, Spring and Main Lima – A, will redevelop three “separate, currently neglected parcels,” including the former building housing Blattner’s department store, according to the release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office. The project will provide more than 25,000 square feet of retail, entertainment, parking and commercial office space, and will include streetscape improvements to extend outdoor dining.

The second Lima project, Spring and Main Lima – B, will redevelop three buildings and a surface parking lot. It will house 21,000 square feet of retail space, commercial office space and parking, according to the release.

In Van Wert, the project will rehabilitate five buildings to have 15 residential units and 7,440 square feet of commercial space, according to the release.

The same release says the projects are receiving Ohio support as part of the Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program.

“These projects will transform not only the sites themselves, but also the look and feel of entire neighborhoods,” Governor DeWine said in the release. “We’re changing the face of these communities and bringing Ohio into the future. I’m looking forward to seeing the tremendous change these projects create in their communities.”

The Lima projects will generate more than $840,000 in tax credits and the Van Wert projects almost $900,000. The projects were recommended by the Ohio Department of Development, which administers the program.

“Projects approved today will not only spur development, but also create opportunities for the local community,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, said in the release. “We’re creating jobs and tourism destinations that will improve the livelihood of entire regions.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Midwest Electric donates to community

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric takes holiday giving to another level. This year, the electric cooperative’s employees, board directors and legal counsel joined together to donate $2,790 to three local organizations. The funds went to Mercy Unlimited in Wapakoneta, Our Home Family Resource Center in Celina and Agape Ministries in St. Marys. Each group received $930.
CELINA, OH
Lima News

Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you

It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Lima Rotary distributes 11 scholarships

LIMA — The Lima Rotary Club distributed 11 scholarships to area students bringing the total number of scholarships given to 1,176 in an amount totalling $890,250. Receiving scholarships were Cierra Allenbaugh, Rhodes State College, business administration; Mariah Anderson, Apollo Career Center, dental hygienist; Thomas Bader, The Ohio State University-Lima campus, psychology ; Molly Brown, Apollo Career Center, EMT; Kaylyn Frisby, Bluffton University, MBA ; Sharika Gates, Rhodes State College, cardiographic; Anthony Gordon, Apollo Career Center, welding fabrication; Nicole Shaw, University of Northwestern Ohio, healthcare administration; Rachel Shelton, Rhodes State College, addictions, mental health and social work; Kaitlyn Triplett, Rhodes State College, radiographic imaging; and Rylee Vrooman, Rhodes State College, LPN.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima

LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

LaMarr named Trooper of the Year at Wapak OSP post

WAPAKONETA — Ohio State Highway Patrol officer Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta post. The selection of LaMarr, 41, is in recognition of his outstanding service during 2022 at the post, according to his supervisors. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
WAPAKONETA, OH
The Lima News

Vantage seeking nomiations

VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center is currently opening the nominations for the Class of 2023 Vantage Alumni Hall of Fame. The purpose of the Alumni Hall of Fame is to recognize graduates who have, through their performance and achievement, brought credit and honor to themselves and to Vantage Career Center after their graduation. Their exemplary public, personal and career achievements will serve to inspire and provide leadership to future graduates to achieve and serve in the same distinguished manner.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Husted, Cupp break ground on semiconductor biz hub in Cairo

CAIRO — A groundbreaking ceremony for Chemtrade to construct a $50 million investment to support the semiconductor industry was held at the company’s Cairo plant on Friday. The event celebrated the company’s expanded operations in Ohio to increase its production capacity by 60% for high purity sulphuric acid,...
CAIRO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

2023 will be a difficult year for the city

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
BUCYRUS, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Ohio Theatre’s new marquee a sign of things to come

Any business can put up a sign on the building. If you’re the Ohio Theatre in Lima, though, a sign isn’t enough. The renovated entertainment venue needed a marquee. “It was very important for us to have a marquee that had the chasing lights around it because this building was designed as a movie theatre and vaudeville house,” said Michael Bouson, co-owner of the theatre. “The chasing lights, it’s a historical tradition for theaters that show either films or live theater. It’s just important. It’s been there since the beginning of entertainment in the United States.”
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Local residents disapprove of new jail site, one week before federal hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new jail site has upset residents of a nearby neighborhood that don't want a jail next to their houses. The Allen County Commissioners announced the site of the new jail on November 23. It will be located at 2911 Meyer Road between Fort Wayne and New Haven. Just off the property is a neighborhood. And in that neighborhood is Tina Hughes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Ellington joins law firm

SIDNEY — Christopher J. Ellington has become an associate of the law firm Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk. Ellington, a 2019 graduate of Ohio University, graduated as the valedictorian of the 2022 class of the Claude W. Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University. His area of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation and probate and estate planning.
SIDNEY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
davenportlibrary.com

At the PERSI of the ACPL Genealogy Center

The Allen County (Indiana) Public Library’s Genealogy Center is rich in resources for the family historian, not the least of which is the Periodical Source Index (PERSI) maintained by its staff. It is a subject index to articles on local history and genealogy topics published in the vast numbers of newsletters, magazines, journals, and other serial publications held by the Center.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hometownstations.com

City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

600 block of Columbia Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 900 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. Latham Avenue at North Cole Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday. 700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A...
LIMA, OH
iheart.com

AQUA BEGINS FINAL 2022 MARION AREA PROJECT

MARION, OH–Aqua has just begun their final project for the year in the Marion service area. The project will replace 2,591 feet of cast iron water main with ductile iron pipe on Barnhart Street from East Center Street to East Mark Street. It will also involve installing six new fire hydrants and installing 17 new valves to isolate sections for future repairs and maintenance. In total, 53 customers will receive new service lines for the company-owned portion of the service.
MARION, OH
Sidney Daily News

Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility

WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
WEST COLLEGE CORNER, IN
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy