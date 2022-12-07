Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe pays St. Lawrence County almost $2.4M in unpaid compact funds
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is making good on millions of dollars owed to North Country communities. On December 1st, the tribe paid a total of almost $2.4 million to St. Lawrence County and the towns of Massena and Brasher. The money is for unpaid “Tribal-State Compact...
wwnytv.com
Here’s what taxpayers would get if city does $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown taxpayers are getting their first glimpse of exactly what they’d be getting if city lawmakers decide to buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. A special city council meeting has been called for Monday at 7 p.m. to approve an asset purchase...
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg could rethink job cuts, tax increase
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg works to finalize its spending plan, there could be some relief on the horizon when it comes to increased taxes and job cuts. The preliminary budget includes a 12 percent property tax increase and the elimination of 10 jobs, including six from the police department and others at the Department of Public Works.
wwnytv.com
WPBS Holiday Auction underway
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WPBS is holding its annual Holiday Auction. Development director Deborah Bleier says bidding is underway. The auction began airing Thursday night. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. You can check out the items and register to bid at wpbstv.org/auction.
mynbc5.com
North Country Food and Vegetable Prescription Program will roll out in spring 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The saying may be "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but a local program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension is encouraging even more healthy eating — and organizers will even help residents to pay for it. The North Country Fruit and Vegetable Prescription...
North Country Public Radio
North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore
Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
wwnytv.com
Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the family of Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of S. Grasse River Road, Massena announce her passing early Saturday morning (December 10, 2022). The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence Seaway closing December 31
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The shipping season is once again coming to an end. For the 2022 navigation season, all vessels have been directed by Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway officials to clear the seaway by 11:59 p.m. on December 20, according to a Seaway notice. The closing period officially...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
wwnytv.com
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former North Side Improvement League building in Watertown has been sold. Developer Jake Johnson closed on the property Wednesday, according to Mike Lundy, who sold the Mill Street building. The building has sat empty for a few years after the civic organization stopped operating.
wwnytv.com
Raising funds during blood drive
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence county organizations are teaming up to take on hunger while helping to save lives. The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The event raised money for the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center. Organizers said $300 would be donated to...
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
wwnytv.com
A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
wwnytv.com
Top food trends this holiday season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What’s in and what’s out when it comes to food trends this holiday season?. April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to give us the lowdown. Watch her interview above.
wwnytv.com
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
James Lawton, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Lawton, 81, of Fassett St., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. James was born on July 4, 1941 son of the late Roy and Vera (DeShane) Lawton. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. He was employed for PepsiCo for 38 years until his retirement.
wwnytv.com
Robert Compeau, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Compeau passed away the morning of November 28th, 2022. He was 74 years old. Robert was born on January 19th, 1948 in Watertown, son of Albert and Rosemary Compeau. He graduated from Indian River Central School in 1966 and attended Jefferson Community College for 1 year before being drafted into the Army for 4 years, spending most of the time deployed to Germany.
