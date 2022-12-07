ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermon, NY

wwnytv.com

Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg could rethink job cuts, tax increase

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg works to finalize its spending plan, there could be some relief on the horizon when it comes to increased taxes and job cuts. The preliminary budget includes a 12 percent property tax increase and the elimination of 10 jobs, including six from the police department and others at the Department of Public Works.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

WPBS Holiday Auction underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WPBS is holding its annual Holiday Auction. Development director Deborah Bleier says bidding is underway. The auction began airing Thursday night. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. You can check out the items and register to bid at wpbstv.org/auction.
WATERTOWN, NY
North Country Public Radio

North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore

Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the family of Andrea Jean “Annie” Frederick, of S. Grasse River Road, Massena announce her passing early Saturday morning (December 10, 2022). The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
MASSENA, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence Seaway closing December 31

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The shipping season is once again coming to an end. For the 2022 navigation season, all vessels have been directed by Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway officials to clear the seaway by 11:59 p.m. on December 20, according to a Seaway notice. The closing period officially...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Old North Side Improvement League building sold

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former North Side Improvement League building in Watertown has been sold. Developer Jake Johnson closed on the property Wednesday, according to Mike Lundy, who sold the Mill Street building. The building has sat empty for a few years after the civic organization stopped operating.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Raising funds during blood drive

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence county organizations are teaming up to take on hunger while helping to save lives. The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The event raised money for the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center. Organizers said $300 would be donated to...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Top food trends this holiday season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What’s in and what’s out when it comes to food trends this holiday season?. April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to give us the lowdown. Watch her interview above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

James Lawton, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Lawton, 81, of Fassett St., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. James was born on July 4, 1941 son of the late Roy and Vera (DeShane) Lawton. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. He was employed for PepsiCo for 38 years until his retirement.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert Compeau, 74, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Compeau passed away the morning of November 28th, 2022. He was 74 years old. Robert was born on January 19th, 1948 in Watertown, son of Albert and Rosemary Compeau. He graduated from Indian River Central School in 1966 and attended Jefferson Community College for 1 year before being drafted into the Army for 4 years, spending most of the time deployed to Germany.
WATERTOWN, NY

