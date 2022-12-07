Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO