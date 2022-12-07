Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
Body found in East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was found dead in an East St. Louis street Wednesday. The body was found around 9 a.m. near the corner of North 40th Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police have said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled.
Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
WANTED: Video shows duo sought in connection with robbery at Saint Louis Galleria
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Richmond Heights Police Department has released a video in hopes of identifying suspected robbers. According to the police department, the suspects are wanted in connection with a robbery at the Saint Louis Galleria on Dec. 1. The surveillance video shows the duo before, during, and after they entered the Galleria.
Man shot, killed in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood Monday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting Monday morning in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to SLMPD, the man was found with a gunshot wound to his head around 6:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. A homicide unit was requested by police. A suspect has been taken into custody.
Tears, anger fill Franklin Co. courtroom after continuance in deadly wrong-way crash case for woman convicted in Capitol insurrection
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There were tears and anger inside a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday as a local woman, accused in a deadly drunk driving crash, appeared in court. Emily Hernandez may be a familiar face. She was convicted for her part in the Capitol insurrection and is now facing separate serious charges for hitting a couple on Interstate 44 nearly one year ago.
Source: Murder suspect had escaped detention center weeks prior | News 4 Investigates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager taken into custody in connection to the murder of a St. Louis dad, was not supposed to be out on the streets, according to a police source. On Monday, 43-year-old Carlos Morton was shot and killed at a B.P. gas station off Chouteau Avenue near downtown St. Louis.
Police investigate overnight shooting near Missouri Botanical Garden
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot twice in south St. Louis Monday, Dec. 12. SLMPD says the shooting was called in the 4200 block of Castleman Avenue near the Missouri Botanical Garden just after 1 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds in his stomach and shoulder. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment in serious, but stable, condition.
Robert Tracy named SLMPD Police Chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Robert Tracy has been named the new Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones made the announcement Wednesday morning. Tracy has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware since April 14, 2017. Before leading Wilmington OPD, Tracy, a Bronx native, worked with the New York Police Department (NYPD), commanding the Firearms Suppression Division; he also worked with the Organized Crime Investigation Division. He previously also held the position of Crime Control Strategist in Chicago.
Customer shot KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A customer shot an employee at a KFC in the Central West End after he was told the restaurant was out of corn, police say. The shooting happened at the location in the 5000 block of Delmar just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man in his 40s or 50s was in the drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police say he then started making threats through the speaker box. The suspect then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.
All lanes of WB I-70 closed at St. Charles Rock Road due to accident
BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-70 are closed near St. Charles Rock Road due to an accident. The accident happened around 10:00 a.m. Westbound traffic is backed up. Information on injuries was not immediately known.
Man shot, killed in St. Louis Monday morning
Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
Mobile food pantry moves into Washington Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inflation has driven up costs everywhere, including at the grocery store. Today a mobile food pantry moved into Washington Park. St. Louis area Foodbank’s “Food on the Move” truck was parked at Mount Calvary Church of God. The area’s only grocery store...
No home for the holiday: local family scammed, forced out of their house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All one local mom wanted for the holidays was a home to call their own. But only after she and her kids moved into a dream house did she learn, she was scammed and they were instead, being tossed in the cold. “I thought it...
Retail, apartments planned for long vacant historic building on South Grand
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The historic Grandview Arcade building, located at South Grand and Gravois in south St. Louis could soon see new life as a mixed-use development featuring retail and affordable apartments. “This is one of 11 buildings we’re going to do in the neighborhood, this is going...
Downtown residents say city leaders are dropping the ball to hold problem properties accountable, causing unsafe living conditions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday afternoon, Ely Walker’s second nuisance violation hearing was canceled. It was supposed to be a public hearing Thursday morning, where residents planned to talk with city leaders and the loft’s board members about their concerns. Instead, it all happened behind closed doors...
Jaw-dropping testimony in Lamar Johnson hearing includes confession from self-admitted killer
The trial begins Monday morning for a Metro East police officer killed in the line of duty last year. Lamar Johnson spent 28 years in prison for a St. Louis murder he swears he didn’t do. St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season. Updated: 13...
Day 2: Inside the Lamar Johnson hearing
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lamar Johnson sat quietly in the courtroom as the only eyewitness to a 1994 murder testified that he made a mistake in identifying Johnson as the killer. Gary Elking explained he felt pressured by police to pick Johnson in a lineup and then felt “bullied...
St. Louis City to expand tiny house village for homeless
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Located on a former RV Park just north of Downtown St. Louis sits a village of 50 tiny homes. The brightly colored homes are part of a transitional housing program between the City of St. Louis and The Magdala Foundation. “It means everything to me,”...
