nbcrightnow.com
Winter weather continues to impact several BFT routes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Winter weather continues to snarl traffic throughout the Columbia Basin and several Ben-Franklin Transit routes are currently under snow detours. Check the BFT website or facebook for the very latest route updates. BFT routes currently on detours or delays:. RT 25. RT 1. RT 123. RT 110. RT...
nbcrightnow.com
BFT buses not servicing mall area due to weather
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton Franklin Transit Route 123 is on detour due to the inclement weather and will not service the Columbia Center Mall. Find more information on routes, delays, schedules, and updates through the BFT or call 509-735-5100.
We Asked an AI to Create Pictures of Tri-Cities & the Results are Frightening
Lensa is just the latest photo editing tool to drive the internet into a frenzy. It appeals to the narcissism within all human beings as it creates "avatars" based on pictures users upload to its servers. But it's far from the only AI that's being used to render images. Just...
Thousands of WA Families Lose State Benefits to Scammers-Tips to Stay Safe
Thousands of Washingtonians have lost their state benefits to criminal scammers. Imagine going to the grocery store to purchase food for your family and finding out that there are no funds to pay for your purchase. What if you have several people depending on you to feed them? What can...
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities
There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
Tri-Cities Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free
Do you know what the hardest part about being a parent is? It's expensive. Whenever my family plans an outing we have to carefully plan since we know that we'll be paying a bit just to get in the door sometimes, and that's with just two kids. We went to Jurassic Quest and spent $80 just to get inside. We were flirting with the possibility of having only one parent go with our oldest child while the baby stayed home with the other parent.
WSDOT snow plows hit by drivers almost fully repaired
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two snow plows that were hit by cars earlier this week are almost fully repaired. The Washington State Department of Transportation says the plows should be back on the roads by the end of the week, or early next week. Drivers are asked to slow down around snow plows and not to pass them. RELATED: Man arrested...
Tattoo Ideas to say You’re from the Pacific Northwest and Proud!
For years tattoos were seen as signs you'd been to prison, were low income, hated your life, and were probably not a good person. Now in 2022, we know all of that was just people being scared of what they didn't understand. Today it's very well known that Tattoos are creative outlets to wear something on your body that's either important, reminds you of something or someone, or is just for a good laugh.
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
KING-5
Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington
SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
KOMO News
Storm to bring mountain snow, lowland rain and wind to Puget Sound region
WASHINGTON — Winter weather is in full swing in western Washington Friday as another weather system is expected to bring lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to the region. The weather system also brings a chance of wet, lowland snow to the Hood Canal area Friday afternoon into...
Did You See This? WA Driver Gets Hefty Fine for Snow-Covered Windshield
A Washington Driver must pay a HUGE fine for not clearing their windshield. I saw the photo all over social media on Monday and couldn't believe it. Surely this was a joke. But, it's not. On Sunday, several people called dispatch to report the vehicle traveling erratically on SR 16 in Kitsap County. A WSP Trooper soon pulled the vehicle over.
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington
It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
Yakima Herald Republic
WSDA trapped fewer beetles in 2022 than previous year in Grandview area
Thousands of traps, state-approved restrictions on moving agricultural materials and other efforts appear to have made a small dent in the number of Japanese beetles threatening plants in the Yakima Valley. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials said Wednesday they captured 23,945 of the invasive pests in Yakima County this...
Woman Gives Birth, Wins $100,000 Lottery on the Same Day
A very lucky woman won the lottery and gave birth on the very same day. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won a whopping $100,000 in the North Carolina Powerball drawing Nov. 9, just hours after she had gone into labor and given birth to her third child. According to an official...
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
Northwest Harvest opens new statewide food distribution center in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — New critical infrastructure is in place to tackle food insecurity in the state of Washington. Northwest Harvest has opened a new 200,000-square-foot statewide food distribution center in Yakima that feeds families while supporting farmers. The extra storage space will go a long way toward addressing Washington's...
Washington resident searched for this recipe the most in 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington's top Google search for this year was not a public figure, not an event, but a recipe. Marry Me Chicken was the most popular 2022 Google search in Washington state. The chicken recipe has taken the internet by storm and by the looks of it,...
Can You Afford the Most Expensive House for Sale in Washington?
The most expensive home for sale right now in Washington State is crazy cool. Even if you don't think you can afford to buy it, I bet you are curious to see it inside. I looked around at a bunch of different real estate websites, and they all had this one estate as the most expensive that you could buy today in Washington State. Well, you could buy it today if you're a HUGE BALLER with literally tons of cash.
