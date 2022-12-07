ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Winter weather continues to impact several BFT routes

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Winter weather continues to snarl traffic throughout the Columbia Basin and several Ben-Franklin Transit routes are currently under snow detours. Check the BFT website or facebook for the very latest route updates. BFT routes currently on detours or delays:. RT 25. RT 1. RT 123. RT 110. RT...
TRI-CITIES, WA
BFT buses not servicing mall area due to weather

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton Franklin Transit Route 123 is on detour due to the inclement weather and will not service the Columbia Center Mall. Find more information on routes, delays, schedules, and updates through the BFT or call 509-735-5100.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities

There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Tri-Cities Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free

Do you know what the hardest part about being a parent is? It's expensive. Whenever my family plans an outing we have to carefully plan since we know that we'll be paying a bit just to get in the door sometimes, and that's with just two kids. We went to Jurassic Quest and spent $80 just to get inside. We were flirting with the possibility of having only one parent go with our oldest child while the baby stayed home with the other parent.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Tattoo Ideas to say You’re from the Pacific Northwest and Proud!

For years tattoos were seen as signs you'd been to prison, were low income, hated your life, and were probably not a good person. Now in 2022, we know all of that was just people being scared of what they didn't understand. Today it's very well known that Tattoos are creative outlets to wear something on your body that's either important, reminds you of something or someone, or is just for a good laugh.
WASHINGTON STATE
Here's when lowland snow could arrive in western Washington

SEATTLE — Friday night will have the potential for spotty areas of light lowland snow. No significant accumulations are expected as the moisture looks to remain meager across western Washington. The air will be cold enough to drop snow levels to around 800 feet early Friday morning, potentially down to 500 feet where heavier precipitation develops.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSDA trapped fewer beetles in 2022 than previous year in Grandview area

Thousands of traps, state-approved restrictions on moving agricultural materials and other efforts appear to have made a small dent in the number of Japanese beetles threatening plants in the Yakima Valley. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials said Wednesday they captured 23,945 of the invasive pests in Yakima County this...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Northwest Harvest opens new statewide food distribution center in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — New critical infrastructure is in place to tackle food insecurity in the state of Washington. Northwest Harvest has opened a new 200,000-square-foot statewide food distribution center in Yakima that feeds families while supporting farmers. The extra storage space will go a long way toward addressing Washington's...
YAKIMA, WA
Can You Afford the Most Expensive House for Sale in Washington?

The most expensive home for sale right now in Washington State is crazy cool. Even if you don't think you can afford to buy it, I bet you are curious to see it inside. I looked around at a bunch of different real estate websites, and they all had this one estate as the most expensive that you could buy today in Washington State. Well, you could buy it today if you're a HUGE BALLER with literally tons of cash.
WASHINGTON STATE
