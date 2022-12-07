The cameras should be a given to protect the police. I know I would not want to be on the job with out one.I am tired of this social justice drivel. You have neighborhoods that have gone to hell because you have several generations that have been preached to that they are victims. They are told you can’t make it yet we have people come from other countries either nothing make a good life here facing the same or worse challenges. It is time to take responsibility for your kids and yourself. The sad part it is only a small part of the community but they hurt everyone. Crime is rampant snd only getting worse. These kids today hold little value to life. There are ways to fix this but few want to do it.
You want to make things right, remove race and gender from all city applications of employment. Let's make it a level playing field for all.
Why not just call it what it is? Enabling minorities program.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
