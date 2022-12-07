ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Person shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old black male shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man found dead Wednesday morning after overnight motorcycle crash

ZACHARY - A man was found dead Wednesday morning after an overnight motorcycle crash. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called when someone noticed a motorcycle in a ditch along Port Hudson-Pride Road with a dead body nearby. Deputies said it appeared the man lost control of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire

GONZALES - The roof of a restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon when part of the sign sparked and lit the building. The El Paso restaurant sign caught on fire around 3 p.m. and then caught the roof on fire. Gonzales Fire Department officials said no one was...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian hit and killed along Plank Road near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday evening. Authorities said the pedestrian was killed around 6:30 p.m. along Plank Road near Airline Highway. An eyewitness said they saw someone run red light before hitting the person. No more information was immediately available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for inmate who walked out of work-release job Friday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who walked out of his work-release job on River Road Friday night. Officials are trying to locate Clayton James, 36, after he walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road. James is reportedly serving time at the Department of Corrections for drug-related charges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Inmate shot, killed after struggle with sheriff's deputy in St. Mary courthouse

FRANKLIN - An inmate was shot and killed during a confrontation involving a sheriff's deputy inside a Louisiana courthouse Monday morning. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the parish courthouse in Franklin. Louisiana State Police, which is typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings, said the detainee died at a hospital.
FRANKLIN, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to manager's car hours after being fired from seafood restaurant

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly tried to set fire to his manager's truck only a few hours after being fired. The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire Monday night around 9:30 p.m. when the general manager of the Fiery Crab on Citiplace Court left the restaurant and saw a small fire under his truck. He moved his truck and found a broken, partially-burnt glass bottle with a rag stuffed in it as a wick.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR Parish clearing drainage structures ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE - A storm system rocked parts of North Texas on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and businesses. As it approaches the capital region, crews wasted no time clearing out storm drains and ditches. “Any time we have heavy weather or severe weather that moves through the area,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy