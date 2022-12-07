Read full article on original website
Opinion: Is Sacramento law enforcement ever held accountable for fatal traffic collisions?Robert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento County approves jail expansion despite community voicing overwhelming oppositionRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
Sacramento accepting applications for three seats on Disabilities Advisory Commission until December 31D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
SMUD restores power to nearly 1,000 customers within two hours
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District Outage Map is reporting that several hundred customers across the county are without power Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., FOX40 reported 1,533 customers were without power and at 3:30 p.m. the utility provider’s outage map showed 628 customers were without power. The outage map does not provide the […]
KQED
Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties
More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
KCRA.com
5 cars trapped temporarily between downed, live powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Five cars with people inside them were trapped between downed and active powerlines in Sacramento County, authorities said Saturday. The powerlines are down near the intersection of Florin Road and Sunrise Boulevard, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Authorities believe no one has serious injuries.
Sacramento County experiencing ‘medium’ COVID transmission levels, masking required at some facilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye announced on Wednesday that the county’s COVID-19 levels have risen to ‘medium’ triggering universal masking at certain facilities. Video Above: Yolo County recommends masking up in indoor places Kasirye said that the county is seeing “a convergence of increases in cases” of Respiratory […]
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
Security added at the Roseville Galleria for holiday shopping season
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — With Christmas quickly approaching, shoppers are crowding malls to grab their holiday gifts. "It has been such a fantastic holiday season so far. You just feel the joy in the air," said Jennifer Crowley, marketing director for the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. While seeing a high...
'It’s a time to help everybody' | Woodland gas station selling $2.99 gas
WOODLAND, Calif. — After a summer of record-breaking gas prices in the state of California, a hometown gas station in Woodland is spreading holiday cheer with regular unleaded gasoline priced at $2.99. "Right now is not a time to make money. It’s a time to help everybody," said Woodland...
'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county plans for homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento. The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.
Some events canceled across Northern California as strong storm moves in
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wet weather predicted for this weekend has forced some Northern California coordinators to cancel or postpone events. On Saturday, heavy rain with wind gusts up to 40 mph is expected in the Valley. Meanwhile, in the Sierra, snow is expected to fall as low as 4,000 feet.
goldcountrymedia.com
The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents
Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
Power restored to 17.2k in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 17,000 Sacramento Municipal Utilities District customers were without power in Elk Grove Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
Strong storm forces road closures in the Sierra and knocks down powerlines in the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Heavy snowfall and other extreme weather conditions have downed power lines, forced road closures and caused a “no travel” advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada. Caltrans District 3 announced at 9:47 a.m. on Saturday that SR-89 will remain closed for an unknown amount of time due to increased heavy snowfall between Emerald […]
'It makes you really proud to do what you do': Yelp ranks Waterloo restaurant on list of top 30 German restaurants
WATERLOO, California — Just steps off the busy Highway 88 in Waterloo, German music plays from speakers, more than two dozen signature German dishes such as schnitzel are served up and nearly 22 German-imported beers are on tap. According to their loyal customers, walking through the doors of San...
goldrushcam.com
Reclamation Announces New Melones Lake Winter Activities In Calaveras And Tuolumne Counties
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
Fire officials: Drivers stuck in cars after power lines topple down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple people are trapped inside of their cars after power lines toppled in Sacramento County, fire officials said. According to crews with the Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento, multiple power lines came down around 8:45 a.m. Saturday near Grant Line Road and Sunrise Boulevard. The lines...
These newly Michelin-rated restaurants are in Sacramento or within driving distance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Additional restaurants throughout California were put on the prestigious 2022 Michelin Guide, including some within driving distance from Sacramento. A total of 18 more restaurants now have a rating from Michelin, most earning one star. Out of the new restaurants to make it to this year’s Michelin Guide with a one-star […]
