Galt, CA

getnews.info

The Number One Cleaning Company In Roseville, CA

Bailey Boys Services is a full-service cleaning company in Roseville, providing commercial and residential properties with carpet and tile cleaning services. The professional cleaners also provide upholstery, window, solar panel, and pressure washing services. In a recent update, Bailey Boys Services highlighted the qualities that make the company the one-stop solution for commercial and residential cleaning solutions.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

SMUD restores power to nearly 1,000 customers within two hours

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District Outage Map is reporting that several hundred customers across the county are without power Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., FOX40 reported 1,533 customers were without power and at 3:30 p.m. the utility provider’s outage map showed 628 customers were without power. The outage map does not provide the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KQED

Masking Required Again in High-Risk Settings in 3 Bay Area Counties

More stringent masking rules have been reinstated for certain high-risk settings in Alameda, Contra Costa and Napa counties to protect against the spread of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. Universal masking is now required for staff and residents in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling and heating centers. It's also...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County experiencing ‘medium’ COVID transmission levels, masking required at some facilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye announced on Wednesday that the county’s COVID-19 levels have risen to ‘medium’ triggering universal masking at certain facilities. Video Above: Yolo County recommends masking up in indoor places Kasirye said that the county is seeing “a convergence of increases in cases” of Respiratory […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

'No one wants to live like this' | How the unhoused feel about Sacramento, county plans for homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time, the city and county are in a joint agreement to help solve the homeless crisis in Sacramento. The agreement includes 200 more shelter beds in a year plus workers to go into encampments and sign people up for full services. However, for those experiencing homelessness, they are hesitant that this agreement will live up to its promises.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents

Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Power restored to 17.2k in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 17,000 Sacramento Municipal Utilities District customers were without power in Elk Grove Saturday morning. The outage was first reported by SMUD around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
ELK GROVE, CA

