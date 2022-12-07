Read full article on original website
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Sen. Murphy proposes not funding police departments that don't enforce gun safety laws, such as the red flag laws
Murphy, a staunch gun control advocate, questioned continuing to "fund law enforcement in states where they are refusing to implement these gun laws."
Federal judge ruling on NY gun law is playing the hand Supreme Court dealt (Your Letters)
Regarding “Can you bring a gun to the zoo? On a bus? Syracuse judge eagerly rewrites NY firearms law” (Dec. 1, 2022):. It’s obvious that Syracuse.com and reporter Doug Dowty don’t understand how the U.S. justice system operates. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is obligated to...
Senate should vote on cannabis banking reform
At the NAACP, we know that we can’t achieve racial equity without economic equity. This interdependence is particularly pronounced in the cannabis industry — a sector which many of us are hoping will concentrate its economic benefits on the Black and brown communities that were once harassed and targeted for business activities that today are…
Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate
The U.S. Senate cleared a hurdle to passing marriage equality, getting more than the 60 senators from both parties needed to avert a filibuster. The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
Trump criticized the Supreme Court but the high court, and Roe v. Wade's reversal, is often held up by the GOP as one of his greatest accomplishments.
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden administration's immigrant deportation policy
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on the Biden administration's deportation policy with tough questions coming from all six conservative justices.
Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by climate change
Story at a glance The money will be used to help three tribes in Alaska and Washington whose homes are threatened by climate change. The three communities have experienced severe erosion that is projected to destroy critical infrastructure. Funds are being provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping tax and climate change bill…
Senators introduce bill for permanent sale of E15 fuel
A bipartisan group of 12 senators including those from all three Siouxland states has introduced legislation that would allow for the permanent sale of E15 year-round.
‘We can’t regulate this out of existence’: Senate Agriculture Committee grills CFTC chair on FTX collapse
For over two hours on Thursday, the Senate Agriculture Committee pressed U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam on the rapid crumbling of FTX, which Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) attributed to an “alarming lack of internal controls and egregious governance failures.”. Both the CFTC and the Senate Agriculture...
Supreme Court hears how the ‘blast radius’ of a radical legal theory could sow ‘election chaos’
For more than three hours, US Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a case that could radically reshape the nation’s elections, weighing the legitimacy of a fringe legal theory supported by right-wing groups and Republican officials that opponents warn could “sow chaos” throughout American democracy.US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar warned justices on 7 December that the so-called “independent state legislature” theory would “wreak havoc” on the electoral process and invalidate state constitutions across the country.“I’m not sure I’ve ever come across a theory in this court that would invalidate more state constitutional clauses as being federally unconstitutional,” said...
Democrats called out for 'denial' over fentanyl epidemic: 'This is going to kill us'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss the fentanyl epidemic plaguing the nation and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoing a fentanyl task force bill that would have laid the groundwork for how to tackle the deadly opioid.
House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending it to Biden
Washington — The House on Thursday approved legislation that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, sending the landmark bill to President Biden's desk for his signature and capping a decades-long shift in Americans' attitudes toward gay marriage. Called the Respect for Marriage Act, the measure won bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, after the lower chamber passed this summer a version of the bill with backing from 47 Republicans. The House vote to give final approval to the legislation was 258 to 169, with one Republican voting "present." Thirty-nine GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting the bill.Mr. Biden pledged...
House passes bill protecting same-sex marriage
(The Center Square) – The U.S. House voted Thursday to pass a bill codifying protections for same-sex marriages. The vote was 258-169 as nearly 40 Republicans sided with the bill, which has already passed the Senate and will soon head to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign the legislation into law. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is stepping down from her role as House Speaker,...
Democrats pressure banks to atone for slavery-era activities to 'redress past wrongs’
House Democrats held a hearing Wednesday to talk about how banks can atone for the role they played in American slavery, which one witness said helped build wealth for banks.
Biden administration to appeal ruling striking Title 42, pledges new regulation from CDC
The Biden administration on Wednesday said it plans to appeal a court ruling striking down the Title 42 policy limiting asylum, forecasting that public health authorities plan to write a new regulation to replace it. The coming appeal puts the Department of Homeland Security at the center of conflicting court cases on Title 42, which […]
