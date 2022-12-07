ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address

It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.
Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman working as an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel by a man that “just wanted to kill someone,” according to Jefferson and Orleans parish authorities. Details of the fatal stabbing were first handed down by...
HARVEY, LA
Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Man Charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Insurance Fraud and Bribery Scheme Involving a Police Officer

Louisiana Man Charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Insurance Fraud and Bribery Scheme Involving a Police Officer. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that Fouad K. Zeton of New Orleans, Louisiana was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment alleges that Zeton falsely claimed to his home insurer that valuable paintings were stolen from his New Orleans home, with the aid of a police officer from the New Orleans Police Department who agreed to document the theft in exchange for a share of the proceeds.
LOUISIANA STATE

