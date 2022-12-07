Read full article on original website
Mayor Cantrell pens letter to council, asking for input on NOPD superintendent search
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hear City Council members’ “ideas and suggestions” on the search for Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s replacement, according to a letter obtained by Fox 8. In the letter, sent from Cantrell to the council on Friday (Dec....
Former New Orleans mayor says city’s crisis breeds opportunity in new police chief search
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former mayor of New Orleans says community involvement is paramount in the search for a new police chief on the heels of NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson’s retirement announcement. Marc Morial says the city is in a crisis, but despite an abysmal murder rate, there...
Pressure mounts for Mayor Cantrell to look outside NOPD for superintendent candidates
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stage is set for the New Orleans Police Department to turn things around as the departure of Superintendent Shaun Ferguson looms overhead, but city leaders say choosing the right replacement will be key. Sources have told Fox 8 that Mayor LaToya Cantrell may already have...
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Northshore representative addressing how prisoners are released in wake of Covington priest murder
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana state Rep. Mark Wright says he has been working with criminal justice experts for weeks to find a way to address how violent criminals are released from prison in Louisiana. He says the conversation was sparked in light of the murders of retired St. Peter...
Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
New Orleans hotel owner accused of conspiring with NOPD officer to file false reports
New details on a federal investigation into a well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic hotel show that he may have conspired with a New Orleans Police Department officer to commit fraud. According to court documents, Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Thursday on charges of...
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
Cantrell Says She Is “Tired of Fighting” in State of City Address
It’s been a rough few months for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. She has faced rising public ire over stalled roadwork, rotting trash, and a high crime rate. Public investigations have revealed a wealth of potential misuses of public funds and property in the form of upgraded airline flights and hotel stays, as well as her ongoing use of a city-owned apartment rent-free. There’s also a federal investigation into her use of more than $230,000 in campaign funds to pay for a personal stylist. But in Wednesday’s State of the City address, Cantrell said that she’s tired of fighting and that it’s time for the public to turn its attention to other things.
Housing Authority of New Orleans asking for second removal of board member Sharon Jasper
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Leadership of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO) announced Thursday (Dec. 8) that they are once again pushing to remove a board member who they say is inciting aggression toward other board members and staffers. The first effort to remove Sharon Jasper, a longtime public...
NOPD: 4 shot, including 2 innocent bystanders, at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gun violence in New Orleans that began Wednesday afternoon continued through the night and into Thursday afternoon, wounding 10 people, three of which died. Police responded to a quadruple shooting on Thursday (Dec. 8) around 12:30 p.m. at a Dollar Tree in the 4200 block of...
Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman working as an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel by a man that “just wanted to kill someone,” according to Jefferson and Orleans parish authorities. Details of the fatal stabbing were first handed down by...
Mayor Cantrell holds ‘State of the City’ address, touching on infrastructure, economy and crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell held her annual “State of the City” address on Wednesday night, talking highly of her administration’s progress on the issues of infrastructure, economic development and crime in New Orleans. “Our revenues are healthy, our economy is rolling, and we are...
Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
"It seemed inevitable" | City Council, unsurprised by NOPD Chief's resignation, is focused on finding replacement
NEW ORLEANS — News that New Orleans Police Superintendent Sean Ferguson is stepping down at the end of the year didn’t come as a total shock to some city council members Tuesday. “It seemed to be inevitable, to be honest with you,” District E Councilman Oliver Thomas said....
Family of woman killed by Uber passenger says faith will get them through
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The family of Yolanda Dillion, who officials say was stabbed to death by her Uber passenger during a freak incident on Thursday (Dec. 8), said they’re still processing the loss and trying to understand how someone could carry out such a horrific act. Dillion, 54,...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
Louisiana Man Charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Insurance Fraud and Bribery Scheme Involving a Police Officer
Louisiana Man Charged with Wire Fraud Conspiracy in Insurance Fraud and Bribery Scheme Involving a Police Officer. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 8, 2022, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that Fouad K. Zeton of New Orleans, Louisiana was indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment alleges that Zeton falsely claimed to his home insurer that valuable paintings were stolen from his New Orleans home, with the aid of a police officer from the New Orleans Police Department who agreed to document the theft in exchange for a share of the proceeds.
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
Portion of massive Terrebonne, Lafourche hurricane protection project breaks ground
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal dollars are flowing to the massive Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project and on Friday (Dec. 9) a groundbreaking ceremony took place for a portion of the $12.9 billion project located in the Terrebonne Parish community of Montegut. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
