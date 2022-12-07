Time is running out to donate to Western Mass News’ Toys for Tots campaign

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Ludlow Police Department hosts “Stuff A Cruiser” event for Toys for Tots
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Ludlow Police Department, doing their part in helping families this Christmas season. The police department held a “Stuff a Cruiser” event to benefit the Toys for Tots program. The event took place at the PLAYNOW! on Center Street in Ludlow from 9a.m. until 1p.m. Saturday afternoon. Police had cruisers ready to fill with donated toys to provide local children in need with gifts of their own this holiday.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Pantry’s Teen Giving Program in full swing for the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A local food pantry is using the season of giving to help homeless teens. “We provide gifts and a beautiful Christmas to kids in need,” said Melissa Cahalan, program director. the holiday season is here and that means the Westfield Food Pantry’s Teen Giving Program is...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
westernmassnews.com
Annual Yule Jog benefits Ludlow Boys and Girls Club
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A four-mile fun run was held in Ludlow Saturday, starting and ending at Iron Duke Brewing. The annual run, known as the Yule Jog, was put on by the Red Bridge Running Club to benefit the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club. Donations from Saturday’s event go directly...
westernmassnews.com
Local law enforcement braves the cold to raise money for Special Olympics
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local law enforcement was stationed at the Chicopee Walmart on Memorial Drive Saturday for their annual Cop on Top event to raise money for the Special Olympics. As shoppers were going about their Christmas shopping, law enforcement endured winter’s chill from the store’s roof for a...
westernmassnews.com
Whip City Animal Sanctuary hosts annual Pictures with Santa event
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield hosted its second annual Pictures with Santa event Friday evening. Santa Claus kicked off the event by lighting the farm’s 75-foot tree. There was plenty of free snacks and hot cocoa to go around. Patrons were encouraged to take a stroll through the barn to see the animals.
westernmassnews.com
Festival of Trees to wrap up this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This weekend is the final weekend for this year’s Festival of Trees at the MassMutual Center, as people are stopping by and looking to win creative Christmas trees while also supporting a good cause. Oh Christmas Tree! Oh Christmas Tree! Oh how these visitors at the...
westernmassnews.com
Havdalah celebration held at Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Jewish community members gathered at the Springfield Museums Saturday night for a special Havdalah celebration. Space Havdalah is a rich-sensory experience with music that allows guests to learn more about our solar system. Families with children ages five to twelve were able to stop by the Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Dance show held during final weekend of Festival of Trees
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday is the last day to visit Springfields Festival of the Trees held at the MassMutual Center. The fun event is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit. Saturday, a dance show was held at the convention, benefitting the Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening. Janna's Thursday Forecast. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST. |
westernmassnews.com
Bears shower the Thunderbirds game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -It was a near sellout crowd at Saturday’s Thunderbirds game and the ice looked a little different after the team’s first goal. The rink was showered with teddy bears earlier tonight, all to support a good cause this holiday season. It’s an annual tradition that...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield clinic gives away $75 Stop and Shop gift cards
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday afternoon, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held in West Springfield, drawing people in with an incentive for their next grocery trip. People received $75 gift cards to Stop and Shop for rolling up their sleeves Thursday afternoon for getting their initial COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
westernmassnews.com
Majestic Theater holds opening night of Home for the Holidays performance
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday night was opening night for the Majestic Theater’s Home for the Holidays performance. Western Mass News is a proud media partner of the theater. The holiday show runs through December 22. It’s an evening of familiar and unfamiliar tunes brimming with holiday cheer, delivered by...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Thunderbirds gear up for annual Teddy Bear Toss
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds are hitting the ice at the MassMutual Center this weekend, but the real action will take place in the stands for the annual Teddy Bear Toss!. 5,168 bears were collected at last year’s game, and the Springfield Thunderbirds hope to break that record again...
westernmassnews.com
Friday night news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Gas prices begin to fall in time for the holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Gas prices are falling just in time for the holidays. Western Mass News spoke with AAA spokesperson Mark Schieldrop who said multiple factors are at play in causing this drop in prices including production inventory and demand. “It’s a holiday gift for motorists this time of year...
westernmassnews.com
Sunday morning news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton crews respond to fire at autobody shop on Mechanic Street
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Easthampton are responding to Mechanic Street for reports of a large fire at an autobody shop. Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 8:15 a.m. and saw a lot of smoke and fire damage had been sustained to Ed’s Auto Body & Repair.
westernmassnews.com
Little league turns field into holiday wonderland
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Longmeadow Little League turned its home field into a seasonal baseball wonderland. There were thousand of sparking lights all over the field, fire pits for toasting marshmallows, glowing baseball games, music and holiday cheer. The event was a fundraiser for the league, which had over 400...
Comments / 0