ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 5

Kristy Walker
3d ago

Wondering if it was brought from our southern border? We need to test any and all entering our country. This is why we have entrance requirements into our country. Well we used too. Praying it doesn’t spread much.

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation

SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saheron.com

Alazan Courts, Cattleman Square Lofts among 14 projects set to receive $44M in San Antonio bond funding

San Antonio is about to get one of its largest cash infusions for affordable housing in recent memory. The city is preparing to disburse nearly $44 million to housing developers and landlords for the production of 686 apartments, the repair of another 1,775 units, and the construction of 71 single-family homes, the City Council heard in a briefing Nov. 30.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mesquite-news.com

Breaking: A&M-San Antonio announces interim president

The Texas A&M University System announced that Linda Schott will serve as interim president following the departure of current president Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson. According to an official news release by A&M University, Schott is a native of San Antonio who previously served as president at the University of Maine at Presque Isle from 2012 to 2016, and Southern Oregon University from 2016-2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

Texas teacher accused of having improper relationship with student, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records. On Tuesday, Steuart […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy