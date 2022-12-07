ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanBuzz

Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT

Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
The Spun

Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job

Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
STANFORD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take

Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao assesses Jordan Clarkson's fighting stance

Manny Pacquiao knows talent when he sees it. Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors over an incident with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Late in the fourth quarter, Kuminga blocked a Clarkson shot attempt and came down with the loose ball. Clarkson then hit Kuminga with a hard wrap-up foul, which Kuminga took exception to. Tempers flared, and Clarkson squared up his fists as if ready to fight. Take a look.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Front Office Sports

Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California

Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
CALABASAS, CA
Motorious

NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
