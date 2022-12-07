Read full article on original website
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five
He put himself at the point guard position while surrounding himself with other legends.
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Let's just not talk about that overtime.
Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT
Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
Vince Carter on playing a pickup game in Abu Dhabi with Isiah Thomas and Martin Lawrence
Carter says that he and Lawrence dipped away from an event they were at to get some shots up, and ended up playing a pickup game with Isiah Thomas
Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job
Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
Yardbarker
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao assesses Jordan Clarkson's fighting stance
Manny Pacquiao knows talent when he sees it. Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors over an incident with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Late in the fourth quarter, Kuminga blocked a Clarkson shot attempt and came down with the loose ball. Clarkson then hit Kuminga with a hard wrap-up foul, which Kuminga took exception to. Tempers flared, and Clarkson squared up his fists as if ready to fight. Take a look.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Career Night From Andrew Bynum Leads Way Against Warriors
On Dec. 9, 2007, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers met at Staples Center in a showdown early in the season. Entering the matchup, the Warriors were in the midst of a solid stretch and attempting to put together their best 14-game span in franchise history. At the...
Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California
Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS
Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Boston Celtics Guard Derrick White Spent His 1st NBA Paycheck Like No Other Player
Derrick White has proven to be a major contributor to the success of the Boston Celtics. The post Boston Celtics Guard Derrick White Spent His 1st NBA Paycheck Like No Other Player appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
“He was trying to draw plays, and it was like a little Etch and Sketch” — an amusing illustration of Kevin McHale’s coaching start
Anthony Carter thought Kevin McHale was like a kid just messing around during his first tenure as an NBA coach.
NBC Sports
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
Jalen Hurts Contract: Eagles QB Has a Lower Salary Than 14 NFL Long Snappers
Jalen Hurts is one of the most underpaid players in the NFL. The post Jalen Hurts Contract: Eagles QB Has a Lower Salary Than 14 NFL Long Snappers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
The Way Too Early List of Coaches to Replace Nate McMillan
Ranking five preliminary candidates to replace Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green Asked About Making a Warriors Doc
They certainly seem intrigued.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
