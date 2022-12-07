Read full article on original website
Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
How Kate Winslet and the ‘Avatar 2’ Cast Pulled Off Acting Underwater: ‘It Was Completely Different to ‘Titanic’’
It was around 2015, some six years after “Avatar” was released, that director James Cameron reached out to the film’s leads, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, to talk them through a potential sequel (or four). “We saw kind of a design element of the story,” recalls Worthington, who returns as human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the latest film. “It was like a campfire tale done in beautiful pictures right up until potentially the end of the saga.” Saldana, who plays Na’vi warrior (and Jake’s partner) Neytiri, interjects: “That’s when he [Cameron] told us it’s gonna be in the water.” Perhaps it was inevitable that...
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date
The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set
Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2 Is Now Filming, And We Have Our First Look At The Movie
As cameras begin rolling on the Joker sequel, director Todd Phillips shares the first official look at the film.
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
How long will Avatar 2 be?
How long is Avatar 2? In 2009 James Cameron, the director behind some of the best action movies ever made, released his magnum opus, Avatar. On the surface, Avatar was a science fiction movie about humans piloting alien bodies, but underneath, it was about so much more. Avatar is a...
Mark Wahlberg turned down Star Trek for a great reason
Mark Wahlberg has ventured into science fiction movies before with roles in Planet of the Apes and a Transformers movie — but in a 2013 interview with Total Film, he revealed that he ended up declining a role in one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of them all: Star Trek.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch
Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward. “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
Why Avatar: The Way of Water Took So Long to Come Out
Strike while the iron is hot: that’s the prevalent thinking in Hollywood when it comes to making a sequel. If you have a success, get another one out as soon as possible. In 2009 and 2010, James Cameron’s Avatar wasn’t just hot, it was the surface of the sun. The 3D movie about the blue people on an alien planet quickly became the highest-grossing film of all time. Plans for a sequel were discussed almost immediately. Then 13 years passed.
Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver on James Cameron’s “Incredible” Female Characters and the “High Bar” He Set on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
For those who were new to James Cameron on the set of his ambitious Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, his reputation preceded him. But there were no surprises for Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver, who had previously worked with Cameron on two out of the three highest-grossing films of all time — Titanic and the original Avatar, respectively — and spoke of the high bar he sets for his cast, as well as a knack for writing powerful women. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar: The Way of Water' China Release May Decide How Big Box Office Will BeJames Cameron Joins...
Avatar Changed Its Logo and Font Because of a Saturday Night Live Sketch
Avatar: The Way of Water's team saw that Saturday Night Live sketch about the first movie's font and had to change the font and logo. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the film admitted that they had a chuckle over the bit. If you've never seen the skit, Ryan Gosling plays an exasperated character trying to figure out what the typeface used for the logo of the original movie was. It leads him all over till he discovers Papyrus and is able to rejoice in his findings. The larger Internet found the entire thing hysterical and it serves as high-water mark of modern SNL. Jon Landau, saw the piece and would like you to know the joke isn't exactly true. Technically its Toruk and that's a big distinction in the typography world. However, a lot of fans will believe the font is Papyrus until the end of time because of that skit. Check out what he had to say down below.
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
The best Star Trek starships
At its best Star Trek is about the quest for exploration in the depths of space. This is made possible by the many Star Trek starships, each helmed by a Star Trek captain. It isn’t unusual for these starships to steal the show, so naturally we decided to pick the best of the best.
