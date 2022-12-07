Read full article on original website
91 deadly crashes by Oct. 3 in Franklin County, 52% involved lack of seatbelts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County has had over 90 fatal car accidents this year, according to the Franklin County Safe Communities Program. According to Franklin County Safe Communities Program, 45% of those crashes involved drugs or alcohol, 52% involved lack of seatbelts, and 26% involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.
Dealing with the emotional stress of the holidays with positive parenting
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The holidays are stressful in many households from financial stress, to screen time, it can be challenging. Triple P – Positive Parenting Program expert Kate Roush joins Good Day Columbus with a few tips for dealing with all of the emotions. If you need...
What's the most popular Christmas candy in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are a lot of sweets during the Christmas holiday season, but one supplier says Ohioans prefer this chocolate treat the most. Candystore.com surveyed over 16,000 customers, distributors, and manufacturers to create a list of favorite sweets by state. Chocolate Santas took the top spot...
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
What you need to know about Alzheimer’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 50 million people around the globe are believed to be living with Alzheimer’s and by the year 2050, that number could more than double. Seniors Select Dr.Stephen Mills discusses what people need to know about Alzheimer’s disease with Good Day Columbus’ Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
She Serves: Columbus Marine home for the holidays after years of serving overseas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thanks to your generosity, you helped ABC6 gather nearly 60,000 toys for this year’s Toys For Tots. This marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program. One of the Marines you saw at the event outside the ABC 6...
Beloved porcupinefish who survived cataract surgery last year dies at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dill Prickle, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's resident long-spine porcupinefish, has died. Prickle arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in April 2021 from Consistent Sea. Zoo officials say Prickle was estimated to be at least one and a half years old. Prickle was a...
Nationwide Children's donors light up the lawn at Columbus Commons
The Columbus Commons Holiday Lights will have a new feature this year – a 10’ Butterfly display that is part of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s new “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life” campaign. The Butterfly will light up anytime someone donates $10 or...
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
Ross County Sheriff's deputy talking and walking after being in a medically induced coma
CLARKSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County Sheriff's Office deputy is talking and starting to walk again after being seriously injured during a shootout on Nov. 17. Sgt. Eric Kocheran was involved in a shooting outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office and was shot in the chest. The other person involved, Nicholas Mitchell, died.
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
Person shot while in car traveling on I-70 eastbound Friday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 70 East on the east side of Columbus, police said. The driver left the freeway and stopped near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on shortly after noon Friday. Police are shutting down traffic on the...
Columbus woman injured when NYC taxi crashed into crowd dies months after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meisha Wallace, a native of Columbus, was on a girls' trip to New York City in June 2022 when a taxi jumped a curb and crashed into a group of people. Wallace spent months in the hospital after the crash and on Nov. 30, died...
Columbus Weather: Showers, drizzle, clouds on tap this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A few showers are possible this weekend (mainly at night) and we'll be watching for a much bigger system next week. Showers are lurking near Indianapolis with a few getting into Northwestern Ohio already, but it will be later this evening before they get into our area.
Experiencing the holidays around central Ohio from light displays to gift guides
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Experience Columbus is inviting visitors and locals alike to Holiday your Way in Columbus. Here to share some tips on how to enjoy the holiday season this year, from must-see light displays to can’t-miss holiday performances and special events is Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus!
