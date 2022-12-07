ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What's the most popular Christmas candy in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are a lot of sweets during the Christmas holiday season, but one supplier says Ohioans prefer this chocolate treat the most. Candystore.com surveyed over 16,000 customers, distributors, and manufacturers to create a list of favorite sweets by state. Chocolate Santas took the top spot...
Top Columbus police brass pushing to make impact in the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Trying to make an impact on the ground level. ABC 6 went on the streets with the Columbus Division of Police's top brass. The department is pushing to better connect with the community and clean up crime in some tough neighborhoods. Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts walked the community with ABC 6 giving us exclusive insight into steps officers are taking to literally save lives.
What you need to know about Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 50 million people around the globe are believed to be living with Alzheimer’s and by the year 2050, that number could more than double. Seniors Select Dr.Stephen Mills discusses what people need to know about Alzheimer’s disease with Good Day Columbus’ Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Columbus Zoo's baby mandrill officially has a name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo's newest mandrill now has a name. The baby mandrill was born on Sunday, Oct. 16 to Malaika and Mosi. The Congo Expedition team went with an elf theme when picking the name for the baby mandrill since mandrills have pointy, elf-like ears.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Muck from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Muck from Columbus Humane! He is looking for his fur-ever home. This mixed breed is around 2 years old. He came to the shelter from a medical partner after being surrendered to the clinic due to severe stab wounds. He has a few scars...
Nationwide Children's donors light up the lawn at Columbus Commons

The Columbus Commons Holiday Lights will have a new feature this year – a 10’ Butterfly display that is part of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s new “Light Up the Lawn, Light Up A Life” campaign. The Butterfly will light up anytime someone donates $10 or...
Columbus hookah shop owners push to cut hookah products from city's flavored tobacco ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council is expected to vote in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products during its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. According to the legislation, the ban would include hookah products, like water pipes used to smoke shisha-flavored tobacco products, as well as the other components of a hookah like the tubes, heads, stems, bowls, and hoses.
Free holiday drone light show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night 200 drones will take flight over Columbus for a free holiday light show. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and Columbus residents can get the best view at Geno Park. PHOTOS | Homemade holiday displays light up 2022. The free drone light...
CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon reveals why she plans to retire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dr. Talisa Dixon sat down with ABC 6 for a wide-ranging interview discussing her time in Columbus. Although short, she feels she’s helped to move the district forward. She admits at times it has been a bumpy ride. "The last couple days and that...
A glimpse at the future of the Ohio State Fairgrounds

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Expo Center and State Fair will undergo major changes in the years to come. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the strategic vision of the Expo 2050 Task Force. The initial plan includes renderings of the 360-acre...
Person shot while in car traveling on I-70 eastbound Friday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot while driving on Interstate 70 East on the east side of Columbus, police said. The driver left the freeway and stopped near East Livingston Avenue and Alum Creek Drive on shortly after noon Friday. Police are shutting down traffic on the...
Columbus Weather: Showers, drizzle, clouds on tap this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A few showers are possible this weekend (mainly at night) and we'll be watching for a much bigger system next week. Showers are lurking near Indianapolis with a few getting into Northwestern Ohio already, but it will be later this evening before they get into our area.
Experiencing the holidays around central Ohio from light displays to gift guides

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Experience Columbus is inviting visitors and locals alike to Holiday your Way in Columbus. Here to share some tips on how to enjoy the holiday season this year, from must-see light displays to can’t-miss holiday performances and special events is Leah Berger, Public Relations Manager at Experience Columbus!
