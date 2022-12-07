Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
Related
Florida judge dismisses lawsuit against DeSantis migrant flights on technical grounds
The judge recommended state Sen. Jason Pizzo and his attorneys craft a new complaint clearly spelling out their arguments questioning the constitutionality of the migrant flights.
Rep. Joe Harding resigns, one day after federal indictment
Harding represented HD-24 in Levy and part of Marion County. He faces fraud charges related to coronavirus SBA funds. Harding gained national attention for sponsoring Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.
Republican Lawmaker Behind "Don't Say Gay" Bill Resigns
Florida State Congressman Joe Harding has reportedly resigned from his position in the state's House of Representatives following accusations that he defrauded a federal small business loan program during the pandemic, according to the Associated Press.
Why advocates fear DeSantis’ statewide grand jury on immigration
Legal experts weigh in about where that probe should be after Florida’s Supreme Court approved Governor DeSantis’ request to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate illegal immigration issues.
Former Florida GOP congressman arrested, charged with secret lobbying on behalf of Venezuela
Federal agents arrested former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) at Atlanta's international airport on Monday and charged him with money laundering and working on behalf of Venezuela as an unregistered foreign agent. Rivera and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer, also charged Monday, signed a $50 million contract with Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in early 2017 to lobby on behalf of Venezuela's authoritarian government and try to convince Congress and the new Trump administration to normalize relations and end U.S. sanctions, according to an eight-count indictment handed down by a Miami federal grand jury. "Rivera, who served...
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
AOL Corp
Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'
Florida AG Ashley Moody says Americans are moving to Florida because it's a law and order state. "People are watching and they understand that leadership matters," Moody said. Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely due to its relatively affordable housing. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Americans from...
Andrew Warren’s chief of staff undercuts argument in DeSantis lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s chief of staff told Warren not to sign a pledge that he wouldn’t prosecute abortions, according to testimony on Thursday, the third day of trial in Warren’s lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove him from office.
Daily Beast
Florida Deputy, 23, Accidentally Shot Dead by Roommate Who Is Another Deputy
A sheriff’s deputy in Florida was accidentally killed Saturday when his roommate pulled the trigger of a gun he mistakenly believed to be unloaded, authorities said. The roommate was also a deputy in the same sheriff’s department. Austin Walsh, 23, was off duty at home in Palm Bay...
POLITICO
DeSantis and Disney: The ride is hurtling to the end
Hello and welcome to Monday. All about the mouse — At some point, something has to be done about Florida’s new law dealing with Disney. The question has always been when and how and who winds up being the one in charge and paying the bills. Backdrop— A...
WATCH: DeSantis punches back at Trump: 'Go check out the scoreboard'
Fresh off his midterm election win, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) responded to recent comments made by former President Donald Trump saying he won more votes in the 2020 election than DeSantis received this time. "One of the things I have learned in this job, when you're leading, when you're...
Florida Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Marsy's Law
At issue is whether or not the 2018 constitutional amendment giving crime victims the right to hide their personal information from the public extends to police officers.
Comments / 0