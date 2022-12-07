A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 9-11

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Holiday festivities continue this weekend in Hampton Roads. Enjoy all the community events and activities happening around the area.

Looking for more holiday happenings? Take a look here .

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link . If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Fa La La Land

Join the Chesapeake community for a free holiday event this weekend. On Saturday, December 10, Fa La La Land will take over the area around Chesapeake City Hall, located at 306 Cedar Road.

Celebrate the holiday season at this winter wonderland from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event features festive activities including, carolers, face painting, baby goats in holiday sweaters, live snow globes, holiday-themed food trucks and more.

Photo courtesy Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Photo courtesy Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Photo courtesy Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Photo courtesy Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Photo courtesy Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Photo courtesy Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Visitors can also enjoy the holiday light display “Deck the Hall”, which will be walking-only during the Fa La La Land events.

If you cannot attend the event this weekend, Fa La La Land will be back Saturday, December 17. For more information, click here .

Hampton

Lighted Boat Parade

On Saturday, December 10 the Downtown Hampton Lighted Boat Parade will take over the waterfront. At 6 p.m. you can watch the festive boats float by.

Get to the waterfront early to enjoy a full day of festivities beginning at 2 p.m. Visit with Santa and get a holiday photo at the Maritime Center, located at 710 Settlers Landing Road. Participate in educational activities with Shored Up focusing on oysters. A dj, holiday music and family games will run all-day from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be free face paining for children.

After the parade, Santa will be available to visit after the event on land. Plus, Local businesses will offer entertainment, holiday treats, and beverages.

For more information and the parade route, click here .

Newport News

Operation Sgt. Santa

Beginning this weekend take a ride on the Fort Eustis Railroad at Operation Sgt. Santa. Rides are available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is held at Joint Base Langley Eustis. Visitors can enter at the Matthew Jones House Historical Marker.

Head to the event early for hot chocolate, cookies, and entertainment. Then, enjoy the 1 hour train ride in holiday decorated cars. Santa will make an appearance at the event and each child will get a free gift once onboard.

If you choose the barbershop car, reservations are required.

Tickets are required for the event, and start at $40. Children can ride for free if they fit in an adult’s lap, limited to one child per lap. Anyone can purchase tickets, but in order to get on base you must have a DoD, Veteran, Retired, Contractor or VHIC ID Card holder with you. This event is not open to the general public.

If you cannot visit this weekend, enjoy a train ride next weekend, on December 17-18. For more information, click here .

Storytime with Santa

Bring the family to Storytime with Santa on Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is hosted by The Mariners’ Museum and Park, located at 100 Museum Drive.

Here is the schedule for the event:

9-10 a.m. Take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

10-10:30 a.m. Storytime with Santa

10:30-11 a.m. Take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

11-11:20 a.m. The Mariners’ Curatorial team’s holiday program, “Where Santa Lives: Tour of the North Pole”

11:20a.m. Holiday crafts (while supplies last)

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided before storytime.

The event is included with the $1 museum admission fee. Members can attend for free. For more information, click here .

Norfolk

NEON Holiday Market

Norfolk’s NEON District will be filled with holiday-fun this weekend. Head to the district on Saturday, December 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the NEON Holiday Market at the Plot, located at 776 Granby Street.

Get holiday shopping done at the market featuring 50 creative vendors, handmade goods, and local art. Listen to live music from several acoustic musicians. Stop by Zeke’s Norfolk and visit their patio where more vendors will be stationed. Refreshments will also be available at Zeke’s and La Brioche.

Photo courtesy Downtown Norfolk Council

Photo courtesy Downtown Norfolk Council

Photo courtesy Downtown Norfolk Council

Photo courtesy Downtown Norfolk Council

Photo courtesy Downtown Norfolk Council

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here .

Krampusnacht

Smartmouth Beer is hosting the 4th annual Krampusnacht. The event will be from 2-10 p.m. at Smartmouth’s Norfolk location at Raleigh Avenue on Saturday, December 10.

Before the Krampus Parade begins at 6 p.m. spend the day enjoying craft beer and a vendor market. Live music will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.

Elizabeth River Trail’s 6th Annual Santa Bike Party begins at 5:45 p.m. at Freshtopia, located at 532 W 35th St. Wear your best holiday dress and join in on the “party pace” bicycle event. The event will end over at Smartmouth to join in on the Krampusnacht activities.

For more information, click here .

Portsmouth

Olde Towne Holiday Music Festival

Since 1998, the Olde Towne Holiday Music Festival has been a staple holiday event in Portsmouth. This year the festival will be on Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Portsmouth’s Olde Towne.

Enjoy the music filled day with strolling musicians, band and choir performances, dancers, wind ensembles, and more.

In addition to music, children can enjoy bounce houses and roaming Christmas characters. There will also be marshmallow roasting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Portsmouth Fire Department, located at 311 County St.

Before you head to the festival at 11 a.m., enjoy the Farmer’s Market that opens at 10 a.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Select activities require a fee. For more information and the full festival schedule, click here .

Smithfield

Downtown Smithfield Annual Christmas Parade

On Saturday, December 10 the Christmas parade will take place in the downtown Smithfield area. The route will go down Main, North Mason, and Grace streets.

The parade starts at 10:30a.m. and will feature floats, bands, dancers, cars, fire trucks, animals, and more. Be sure to look out for Santa as he goes by.

The parade is free and open to the public. For more information, click here .

Suffolk

Suffolk Holiday Parade

The holiday parade in Suffolk will be Saturday, December 10 at Main and Washington Street.

The parade titled, “Lights, Camera, Holiday!” will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m. The route will end at Finney Avenue. This year’s parade will feature floats, equestrian units, marching bands, and more.

Streets in the area will close at 5 p.m. to allow for set-up. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here .

Virginia Beach

Tinseltown Bazaar

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, the Tinseltown Bazaar will be at Birdneck Elementary School, located at 957 S Birdneck Road. The event is hosted by the Birdneck Elementary School PTA.

The bazaar will feature more than 35 crafters and vendors. Children can take photos with Santa and participate in craft and gift making. There will be a raffle and silent auction.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here .

Chill & Grill with Santa

Santa is in Virginia Beach Sunday, December 11. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. head to Chick’s Oyster Bar, located at 2143 Vista Circle, for Chill & Grill with Santa.

Enjoy festive drinks and $15 all-you-can-eat wings and sausage at this holiday event. And, don’t miss an opportunity to take photos with the main guest, Santa.

Take a look at the event here .

Chincoteague Island

Christmas Tree Village

Head to the Museum of Chincoteague Island for the Christmas Tree Village, located at 7125 Maddox Blvd.

On December 9 and 10, visit the Museum’s Legacy Pavilion from 5 to 8 p.m. for kids crafts and North Pole elves. Children can create Christmas ornaments each night.

Visitors can vote for their favorite tree when they purchase a token. The trees are locally decorated by businesses and individuals.

You can also visit on December 16 and 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. That weekend will feature gingerbread house crafts and visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

For more information, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.