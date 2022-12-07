Read full article on original website
'Great Resignation' of healthcare professionals affects patient care
The nationwide shortage of healthcare professionals -- a so-called "Great Resignation" of providers -- is impacting patient care in ways large and small, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’
Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
Paid caregiver support, long-term care financing needed in federal response to caregiver well-being: Carter Institute
Fundamental structural and system reforms, including financing, are needed to comprehensively address caregiver health and well-being, according to a national nonprofit promoting the resilience of family caregivers. In a Nov. 30 letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers provided recommendations...
Tackling the ethical considerations of dementia research
When Emily Largent worked as an ICU nurse at UCLA, she didn't shy away from the difficult cases. It wasn't necessarily the medical procedures themselves that were challenging; caring for patients after organ transplants or managing a patient on life support were part of the job description. What really drew Largent to a case was the tough decisions that were involved. Should this patient really be a candidate for an organ transplant? What do we do when a patient's family disagrees about ending life support?
An empowered woman’s guide to better health [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “It is well known that men and women have different communication styles, and learning how to effectively communicate with each other is important. This is one of the main focuses of our book, which aims to give women the knowledge and tools to ask the right questions during their encounters with physicians.
Clinical-grade wearables developer Cardiosense raises $15.1M in Series A financing
Cardiosense said on Thursday that it has raised $15.1 million in a Series A financing to support team expansion, accelerate product development, and fund an expansive heart failure study. The Chicago-based digital health company is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and multisensor devices to develop tools that enable the early detection...
AJMC® in the Press, December 9, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A piece by HealthITAnalytics cited a study pubished in the December 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The study, “On the Impact of Predictive Analytics–Driven Disease Management Interventions,” showed that predictive analytics–driven disease management outperforms standard of care among patients with chronic heart failure.
Perinatal Mental Health: 2022 Year in Review
Research this year demonstrated continued trends in poor maternal heath and mental health outcomes during pregnancy and postpartum. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened existing disparities in maternal health and mental health for pregnant and new parents. While there was national recognition and resources created for maternal health in 2022, barriers for...
New study: Buprenorphine proves safer for infants than methadone treatment during pregnancy
Both methadone and buprenorphine can help people manage opioid use disorders, even during pregnancy. In fact, health providers strongly recommend these medications for most pregnant people, as they can reduce withdrawal complications and the chances of a deadly overdose. Now, a new study shows that buprenorphine, rather than methadone, may...
Top IUD TikTok videos often portray painful experiences, health care mistrust
Popular TikTok videos related to intrauterine devices (IUDs) tend to depict negative patient experiences related to pain, while some videos conveyed unreliable information about the contraceptive devices. Duke Health researchers Jonas Swartz, M.D., an assistant professor, and Jenny Wu, M.D., a resident, both in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology...
Behavioral Health Startup Grow Therapy Expands into 22 States
Mental health tech startup Grow Therapy has announced that it is expanding into 22 new states. The New York-based company now offers its services in a total of 36 states. Grow Therapy developed technology that enables mental health clinicians to start their own practice. Providers in Grow Therapy’s network can access digital tools including scheduling, billing, telehealth infrastructure, electronic health records and marketing resources.
New visions for mental health care
Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, leads a panel of experts in a discussion surrounding clinical and patient burden associated with endometriosis. This presentation is brought to you by Myovant Sciences. Maria Lopes, MD, MS: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® program, “Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis.” I’m Dr Maria Lopes. I’m...
Black Nurses Provide Insight Into Culturally Specific Perinatal Health Care
In an article published in the Journal of Transcultural Nursing, Black nurses revealed the benefits and difficulties related to providing culturally specific perinatal health care. “Black perinatal health [care] workers are part of a tradition of Black people fighting for the well-being of Black communities,” the authors wrote. Investigators...
Bridging the Gap of Knowledge in Early Onset Epilepsy to Optimize Clinical Care: Zachary Grinspan, MD, MS
The pediatric epilepsy specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine spoke about how the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System has helped with gathering data at the 2022 AES Conference. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “We want to figure out a way for the work that we do every day...
The Unlikely but Promising Partnership of Comics and Health Care
A while back, indie comics artist Sam Hester found herself spending endless hours in the hospital, not as a patient but as primary caregiver for her mother, Jocelyn, a longtime Parkinson’s patient who had recently begun to hallucinate – she saw ghost-like figures surrounding her – while exhibiting signs of early-stage dementia.
Congress’ leadership needed to stabilize an overwhelmed patient care system
During my shift today as a Hospitalist at a Central Coast California hospital, I heard my second “Code ED” overhead alert in less than five hours. “Code ED” means the doctors and nurses in the emergency room need assistance from other areas of the hospital to help care for patients. Before the pandemic it was…
AMA statement on MedPAC meeting
“The AMA thanks the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) for acknowledging during their meeting today the growing gap between the costs of practicing medicine and what Medicare pays. AMA research shows that, adjusted for inflation in practice costs, Medicare physician pay declined 22 percent from 2001 to 2021, or by 1.2 percent per year on average. This widening gap has created instability for physician practices and threatens Medicare patient access to care. The AMA strongly urges (PDF) Congress to stop the 4.5% payment cut scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023, and to work with physicians on wholesale payment system reforms that include inflationary updates reflecting the costs to practice medicine.”
New study recommends prioritizing diabetes care for global post-pandemic recovery
People with diabetes were among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new global study, co-authored by a Western professor, examines the impact of COVID-19 on diabetes care by drawing a parallel with the impact of natural disasters on chronic diseases and populations at risk. "We have witnessed the...
