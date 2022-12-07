Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
Complex
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Dismisses Jay-Z and Nas' Musical Relevance
Boosie Badazz thinks Nas and Jay-Z's time in the spotlight is fading fast -- if not totally gone already -- but he insists he's saying that with the utmost respect!!!. The Louisiana rapper recently jumped into his favorite hot seat over at VladTV to dissect the NYC icons' careers ... on the heels of 21 Savage's viral remark that Nas is irrelevant to today's rap fans.
Quavo’s Sister Demands Information On Takeoff’s Killer “By Any Means”
As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the death of Takeoff, his family and friends search for answers regarding his tragic murder. The rap star’s aunt, who is also Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall, recently publicized her quest to obtain information regarding the identity of the 28-year-old’s killer. She also urged the public to use all resources and tactics necessary in order to find the gunman responsible. “Find out who did this to my nephew,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, cryptically adding, “By any means.” The post drew numerous reactions, with some social media users questioning whether Marshall was suggesting...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Offset, with Cardi B by his side, gives first performance since Takeoff’s death at Art Basel party
Offset paid tribute to his late cousin and Migos co-member Takeoff during his performance at Miami megaclub E11even’s Art Week party on Friday. The rapper arrived with his wife Cardi B by his side at 4 a.m., an insider tells Page Six. “We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd before performing. “For Takeoff, let’s do this s—t.” The 30-year-old rapper’s performance marked the first time Offset has performed since Takeoff’s tragic death. Offset and Cardi B “were dancing and drinking and having a great time,” the source said. Meanwhile Chance The Rapper was seen at another table during Offset’s performance. Offset threw dollar bills...
HipHopDX.com
YG Gifts Lil Wayne 4Hunnid Chain Ahead Of New Collaboration
YG has shown Lil Wayne just how much he appreciates him by gifting him a brand new 4Hunnid chain. In footage shared on the Compton rapper’s Instagram page on Wednesday (December 7), fans can see him linking up with the Young Money boss at a photo shoot. YG approached Wayne with a black box in hand, saying: “I got something for you.”
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
Complex
Lil Uzi Vert Reacts to “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond After Track Is Certified 11x Platinum
Lil Uzi Vert’s iconic 2017 single “XO Tour Llif3” has been certified 11 times multi-platinum after garnering over 11 million copies in streaming equivalent sales. The track has been named Uzi’s first RIAA diamond certified track, which is an especially big achievement considering the song first premiered on their SoundCloud before getting an official release a month later. In a post shared on Instagram, Uzi celebrated the achievement. “One day, yeah, I’ma go diamond,” they wrote alongside a screenshot showing the TM88-produced song’s latest certification.
New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June
As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
thesource.com
Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond: ‘Big Boy Roc’
Lil Uzi Vert can officially call himself a diamond-selling artist. The rapper’s “XO Tour Llif3” has hit the RIAA certified status, and to celebrate, Lil Uzi showed off his iced-out Roc-a-Fella chains on Instagram, calling himself “Big boy Roc.”. The single has sold 11 million units,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fetty Wap & Wiz Khalifa Team Up For “Sweet Yamz” Remix
Fetty Wap and his legendary run in 2015 will always be remembered by Hip-Hop fans. Throughout the last few years, Fetty has been searching for that lightning-in-a-bottle type single that would bring him back to the forefront of music conversation. Apparently, he has found that with the track “Sweet Yamz.”
hiphop-n-more.com
A Boogie wit Da Hoodie Releases New Album ‘Me vs. Myself’ Feat. Tory Lanez, Roddy Richh, Lil Durk, H.E.R.: Stream
A Boogie wit Da Hoodie has released his new album Me vs. Myself after a couple of push backs. The New York rapper set the album up with a bunch of singles, including the latest one ‘Water (Drowning Pt. 2)‘ where he reunited with Kodak Black. The new album features a total of 22 songs with guest appearances from Tory Lanez, Roddy Richh, G Herbo, Lil Durk (2 songs), Don Q and H.E.R. (bonus track).
hotnewhiphop.com
Shy Glizzy Enlists 21 Savage On “Slime-U-Out”
Shy Glizzy is one of the most consistent artists out when it comes to providing new music for his fans. The D.C. native has been at it for a long time now, and his fanbase is always interested in what he has to say. Additionally, his sound is unique which is always going to keep the fans coming.
Comments / 0