Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: What is next for Novi’s Paul Whelan, who is still being held as a Russian prisoner

DETROIT – There was hope that it would finally be a homecoming Christmas for Paul Whelan of Novi. He’s been in a Russian prison for nearly four years now -- and when word broke that a prisoner swap was going to bring WNBA star Britney Griner home, well, like many others, I assumed Paul would be a part of the deal and finally on his way back home. It was not to be.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar. 313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting outside the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Downtown Detroit that left several people hurt. Four people were shot before midnight Thursday according to police. Local 4 video shows an SUV with at least 10 bullet holes in the windshield and door....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Checking in with Downtown Detroit’s newest steakhouse Hanah

DETROIT – If you frequent Downtown Detroit, you may have seen a sign across the bridge on Congress and Shelby Street touting an Asian-fusion restaurant is coming soon. That time has come, and a new steakhouse has landed in the Financial District named Hanah. The restaurant officially opened under-the-radar...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about more wintry weather expected in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Our very weak system moved through the region late Saturday night and into the overnight hours bringing most everyone some light snow and/or a rain/snow shower wintry mix. That system has moved off to the East and we will bring dry weather back into the forecast as we work into our Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Feeling the festive spirit? Check out these holiday shows coming to Detroit this weekend. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Detroit Opera House), through December 18: The Queen of Rock n’ Roll will have you rolling down to the Opera House for an electrifying night of Tina Turner’s biggest hits. The hit Broadway musical goes through Turner’s tumultuous life and marriage to Ike Turner using her catalog of much-beloved music. Tickets start at $35. Show schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police release footage of quadruple shooting in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel

DETROIT – Police have released video of a shooting outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit that sent four men to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 8). Four men between the ages of 20 and 30 were injured in what police said was a targeted attack. Their injuries are believed to be non life threatening.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman hurt in apartment complex fire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One woman was hurt in an apartment complex fire that broke out on Detroit’s west side. The fire occurred on Friday (Dec. 9) at 9411 Fielding Street in Detroit, where three other units were damaged. The fire chief said the injured woman had been taken to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
DETROIT, MI

