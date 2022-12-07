Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Eastern Michigan University Regents unanimously approve to extend president’s contract
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend President James Smith’s contract through June 30, 2026 on Thursday. Smith is EMU’s 23rd president in the school’s 174-year history. He entered the role in July 2016. “President Smith has provided strong...
Ypsilanti family wants justice in Eastern Michigan student’s murder as 10-year-anniversary approaches
YPSILANTI, Mich. – A Ypsilanti family is going a decade without justice in the brutal murder of an Eastern Michigan University student, and they want answers. Saturday (Dec. 10) marks a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her family is still waiting for her killer to be captured.
Flashpoint: What is next for Novi’s Paul Whelan, who is still being held as a Russian prisoner
DETROIT – There was hope that it would finally be a homecoming Christmas for Paul Whelan of Novi. He’s been in a Russian prison for nearly four years now -- and when word broke that a prisoner swap was going to bring WNBA star Britney Griner home, well, like many others, I assumed Paul would be a part of the deal and finally on his way back home. It was not to be.
University of Michigan to build new $6.5M residence hall, marching band facility in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has announced plans to develop a new, 2,300-bed residence hall for first-year students. It will be the first time the university will build a freshman dorm on central campus in decades. The new residence hall and dining facility will be located between...
Pine Knob Music Theatre ranked as No. 1 amphitheater in the world
CLARKSTON, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre has been ranked as the No. 1 amphitheater in the world, according to Pollstar. 313 Presents announced the ranking and stated that Pine Knob Music Theatre finished No. 1 in 2022 for the category Top 100 Amphitheaters in the World after reporting the venue had $36.9 million in overall gross ticket sales.
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a shooting outside the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Downtown Detroit that left several people hurt. Four people were shot before midnight Thursday according to police. Local 4 video shows an SUV with at least 10 bullet holes in the windshield and door....
Checking in with Downtown Detroit’s newest steakhouse Hanah
DETROIT – If you frequent Downtown Detroit, you may have seen a sign across the bridge on Congress and Shelby Street touting an Asian-fusion restaurant is coming soon. That time has come, and a new steakhouse has landed in the Financial District named Hanah. The restaurant officially opened under-the-radar...
Snow heading toward Metro Detroit Friday, this weekend: What to know
Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing -- which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour!. We are starting our Friday dry, and I expect us to be...
Morning 4: Detroit gang leader facing life sentence -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit gang leader facing life sentence after being convicted of racketeering and murder. A 38-year-old Detroit gang leader is facing a mandatory life sentence after...
What to know about more wintry weather expected in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Our very weak system moved through the region late Saturday night and into the overnight hours bringing most everyone some light snow and/or a rain/snow shower wintry mix. That system has moved off to the East and we will bring dry weather back into the forecast as we work into our Sunday.
Weekend construction guide: Closures on I-75 in Detroit and I-94 in Macomb County
DETROIT – MDOT has released information on closures across Metro Detroit starting Friday. Some work is dependent on the weather and could be delayed. Bridging North America will close I-75 between Springwells and Clark streets to set bridge beams as part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. Detours will be posted.
Morning 4: Police seek shooter in ‘targeted attack’ outside Downtown Detroit hotel -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say. Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for...
You can own the Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home for less than $1M
DETROIT – The late Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home is selling for a little less than $1 million. One of Aretha Franklin’s past homes is located on Hamilton Road near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The home was built in 1927 and consists of...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Feeling the festive spirit? Check out these holiday shows coming to Detroit this weekend. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Detroit Opera House), through December 18: The Queen of Rock n’ Roll will have you rolling down to the Opera House for an electrifying night of Tina Turner’s biggest hits. The hit Broadway musical goes through Turner’s tumultuous life and marriage to Ike Turner using her catalog of much-beloved music. Tickets start at $35. Show schedule and tickets here.
Detroit police release footage of quadruple shooting in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel
DETROIT – Police have released video of a shooting outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit that sent four men to the hospital with serious injuries. The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 8). Four men between the ages of 20 and 30 were injured in what police said was a targeted attack. Their injuries are believed to be non life threatening.
Woman hurt in apartment complex fire on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One woman was hurt in an apartment complex fire that broke out on Detroit’s west side. The fire occurred on Friday (Dec. 9) at 9411 Fielding Street in Detroit, where three other units were damaged. The fire chief said the injured woman had been taken to...
Watch Live: Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont (Corewell), Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say
DETROIT – Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for shooting several rounds at a vehicle and injuring four people late Thursday outside of the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel in Detroit. At around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, four people were injured in a shooting outside...
Lockdown lifted at Ann Arbor’s Huron High School after threat made on social media
ANN ARBOR – Students at Huron High School were in a holding pattern in classrooms for part of the morning on Friday amid an alleged school shooting threat that emerged on Instagram, district officials said. Parents received an email from Huron Principal Che’ Carter on Friday saying that members...
Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
