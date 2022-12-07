DETROIT – There was hope that it would finally be a homecoming Christmas for Paul Whelan of Novi. He’s been in a Russian prison for nearly four years now -- and when word broke that a prisoner swap was going to bring WNBA star Britney Griner home, well, like many others, I assumed Paul would be a part of the deal and finally on his way back home. It was not to be.

