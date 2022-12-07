Read full article on original website
Chef Anthony Strong Is Launching a Pasta Comeback in the Inner Richmond
Chef Anthony Strong made headlines as one of the first chefs in San Francisco to fold in a market and supply store at his now-closed Mission restaurant Prairie at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. When that shuttered in August 2020, he capital-P pivoted to running a private outdoor catering service, run out of a camper van he dubbed SuperStella, in 2021.
Is North Beach’s Go-To for Irish-Indian Fare on the Way Out?
This is a salute to everyone who has a soft spot in their heart for Kennedy’s, San Francisco’s only Irish pub and Indian restaurant combo. But there’s bad news for that same stalwart set of stans: The building that houses the eclectic establishment is up for sale once again. SFGATE reports the building at 1040 Columbus Avenue is going for $6.5 million, and the listing mentions the facilities at Kennedy’s as perks of the purchase.
How This East Bay Fine Dining Alum Pivoted to Nostalgic Vegan Baked Goods
Focaccia sandwiches smeared with avocado pesto and pickled onions. Creamy banana tahini galette and spiced persimmon cake so well-flavored the scent of the flowering California tree ascends from the table. And all of it made without a bit of animal product, just the way Over Yonder Bakehouse owner Jessica Burnley likes it. “I think vegan pastries just need to be more accessible in general,” Burnley says. “In a world of perfect-ness, you go into a coffee shop and there’s just as much variety for both vegan and non-vegan pastries.”
How to Celebrate Christmas in San Francisco and the East Bay in 2022
Whether your Christmas plans include going out for a festive meal with family and friends or ordering takeout and settling in for a lazy day of eating, drinking, and general merriment at home, San Francisco Bay Area restaurants are here to help. It’s not too late to snag a table for Christmas brunch or dinner, and it’s also not too early to place that takeout order for pick up on December 23, 24, or 25.
David Golovin, the Much-Loved San Francisco Restaurateur Behind Dear Inga, Dies at 41
David Golovin, the chef and owner behind Dear Inga, the Mission District restaurant known for its Eastern European food, died on November 17 at the age of 41. The cause of death was colon cancer. His storied San Francisco hospitality career spanned restaurants including Rubicon, Spruce, Village Pub, Nopa, and La Folie before he opened Dear Inga in September 2019.
This Cozy San Francisco Parklet Is Shutting Down Over ‘Constant’ Break-Ins
The parklet at San Francisco Wine Society is a local favorite. Filled with comfortable couches, two cozy fireplaces, and gleaming chandeliers, it became the city’s living room during the pandemic. In this space, the wine bar’s customers could gather safely together, outdoors, but still feel like they were at home.
