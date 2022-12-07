Teenager injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Dr. around 1:55 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said a teenage relative had been shot and transported to Children’s Hospital by private vehicle.

An officer checked the status of the victim and was advised that they are in stable condition. There are no suspects currently in custody. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

