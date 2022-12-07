The Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event today

TROTWOOD — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host a drive-thru food distribution at the Salem Mall in Trotwood today.

“We’re so thrilled to be able and honored to support them,” the Chief Development Officer with The Foodbank, Lee Lauren Truesdale, said. “We exist for this community.”

Trotwood and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance can head to the Salem Mall located off Shiloh Springs Road, Thursday, December 8., between 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to pick up some food, according to a spokesperson with The Foodbank.

Staff will direct traffic towards the back of the property.

This distribution is part of additional distributions created to support Miami Valley communities that have a high concentration of food insecurity, the spokesperson said. Guests will receive items such as fresh produce, proteins, and grains.

It is recommended for residents to make plenty of room for items in the trunk or backseat of the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

This distribution is in addition to The Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry Program that hosts food drive events across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties every month, the spokesperson said. These distributions will occur throughout the rest of the year.

“We are just one part of this network that makes sure that folks have the food that they need,” Truesdale said.

CareSource is the event sponsor and will be volunteering to help pass out the food, the spokesperson said in the media release.

“We are grateful that we can offer these additional opportunities to support families who need it,” CEO of The Foodbank, Michelle L. Riley, said. “The City of Trotwood is terrific asset to the Greater Dayton area, full of economic growth and progress. It is also a community that has high levels of food insecurity due to historic disinvestment. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors.”

