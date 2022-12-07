ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

The Foodbank to host drive-thru distribution event today

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVZia_0jawleFJ00

TROTWOOD — The Foodbank, Inc. is set to host a drive-thru food distribution at the Salem Mall in Trotwood today.

“We’re so thrilled to be able and honored to support them,” the Chief Development Officer with The Foodbank, Lee Lauren Truesdale, said. “We exist for this community.”

Trotwood and surrounding area residents in need of food assistance can head to the Salem Mall located off Shiloh Springs Road, Thursday, December 8., between 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to pick up some food, according to a spokesperson with The Foodbank.

Staff will direct traffic towards the back of the property.

This distribution is part of additional distributions created to support Miami Valley communities that have a high concentration of food insecurity, the spokesperson said. Guests will receive items such as fresh produce, proteins, and grains.

It is recommended for residents to make plenty of room for items in the trunk or backseat of the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

This distribution is in addition to The Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry Program that hosts food drive events across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties every month, the spokesperson said. These distributions will occur throughout the rest of the year.

“We are just one part of this network that makes sure that folks have the food that they need,” Truesdale said.

CareSource is the event sponsor and will be volunteering to help pass out the food, the spokesperson said in the media release.

“We are grateful that we can offer these additional opportunities to support families who need it,” CEO of The Foodbank, Michelle L. Riley, said. “The City of Trotwood is terrific asset to the Greater Dayton area, full of economic growth and progress. It is also a community that has high levels of food insecurity due to historic disinvestment. We are excited that our partnership with CareSource will allow us to increase food security for our neighbors.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Beavercreek City School students, staff come together to provide donations for families in need

Beavercreek City School District students, staff and community members came together to provide Beavercreek families in need with traditional Christmas food baskets this year. Each year Beavercreek’s local food pantry, “Feed the Creek,” finds sponsors to help provide food baskets for families of Beavercreek students in need, according to the Public Relations Coordinator with Beavercreek City School District.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Campaign to raise funds for cribs, bedding for children; How you can help

DAYTON — WHIO-TV has teamed up with Morris Home to help provide beds, cribs and bedding to children in the local community who are without. On Thursday, December 15, folks with Morris Home will be working a local phone bank to help raise funds for more beds for the Hope to Dream event that will take place in 2023. The phone bank will be open from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Moraine Police arrest 3 men with possible connection to thefts around Montgomery County

MORAINE — Moraine Police Department may have arrested three men in connection with thefts from vehicles in Kettering and Miami Township. Kettering and Miami Township Police both posted on Facebook asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects or the white vehicle used to drive away from the scene. The posts were published Monday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire reported in Springfield early Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a home near the cross of Linwood Avenue and Charles Street around 4:13 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic. >>Fire fully engulfs Trotwood home.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton International Airport unveils master plan to public

DAYTON — As more people are getting back to flying post-pandemic, the Dayton International Airport is looking toward the future. Now, the community is getting a look at the proposed changes the airport wants to make through its master plan for the future. Gil Turner, the director of aviation...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after 3 car crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Dayton Monday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were called to the area of North Main Street and Hillcrest Ave to reports of a crash. One person was taken to Kettering...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy