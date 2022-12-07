Read full article on original website
Grab those Leashes and Check Out These Pet Friendly Adventures in Indiana
Every dog parent knows that their four-legged companions can be the masters of a good ol' fashioned guilt trip. You know the look...big brown eyes full of sadness and betrayal like lasers right to the heart. Then, there's that unprecedented excitement triggered by the sound of grabbing the car keys that erupts into bursts of pacing, bunny hops, and panting as if to say, "So, where we going?"
Here’s How to Pre-Order Those Delicious Cookies from the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! Now, we may not all agree that the holiday season makes that statement true - but I think we can ALL agree that the chance to order Girl Scout cookies does make this time of the year oh-so-wonderful. The time is now to place your cookie pre-orders with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI).
If You See This Brown Thing in Your Christmas Tree in Indiana, Throw It Out
If you are one of those households that pick out a real Christmas tree each year, you might want to check to make sure there isn't an "ornament" that you didn't put on the tree, because this thing could lead to some unwelcomed guests in your home this holiday season.
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
Evansville Officially Breaks Ground on the Largest Concrete Skatepark in Indiana
What started out as a dream for many in the local skating and biking community in Evansville, has officially turned into a reality. Over the last couple of years, there have been many fundraisers and even grants that have led to today. Today Evansville officially broke ground on Sunset Skatepark.
Move Over Elf on the Shelf – Meet Kentucky’s Cow on a Plow
Be warned, I plan to milk this for all it's worth. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to make sure that you are paying attention to their social media this season. They have even caught Santa's eye with their version of Elf on the Shelf. I'm not sure if this puts them on the nice or naughty list. Is there a funny list?
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
Experience Christmas Magic at these Quaint Kentucky Towns this Holiday Season
Kentucky is famous for barbeque, bourbon, and bluegrass music, but what about towns to visit while on holiday break? Here are some top recommendations if you're looking to enjoy what country music group Alabama would call a "Christmas in Dixie." Bardstown, Kentucky. Bardstown is an iconic city that turns into...
Evansville Mater Dei Quarterback is a Finalist for 2022 Indiana Mr. Football Award
For most high school student-athletes, having the chance to play for a state championship (even if they don't win) would be the highlight of their career. Some athletes are fortunate enough to get a second chance at winning it all. Mason Wunderlich is one of those athletes, and he made the most of that opportunity.
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
Drone Footage Captures Western Kentucky Tornado Recovery One Year Later
One year ago, rural communities across Western Kentucky were devastated. Owensboro storm chaser Christopher Conley is sharing drone footage showing how much has been accomplished and the damage that remains. Here's a bird's eye view of what's been rebuilt and the progress that's been accomplished. #neverforget. One year after a...
