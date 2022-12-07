Read full article on original website
White Pine Touring overflow parking plan for Thaynes Canyon Dr. approved
The Park City Council came to an agreement and settled on a plan Thursday for overflow winter parking at White Pine Touring’s Nordic Center. Fifteen spaces will be available daily on Thaynes Canyon Dr. from noon to 6 p.m. for White Pine customers only. Three additional spots will be...
Park City to begin bus service to Richardson Flat, Park City Heights
Park City’s full winter transit service goes into effect Sunday, bringing new routes that will serve the Park City Heights neighborhood and the Richardson Flat park and ride. The new6 Silver route will run to the Richardson Flat park and ride every 20 minutes, and will also make stops...
Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
Wasatch County Sheriff, Park City Police join to enforce parking at Bonanza Flat
The Wasatch County Council struck an agreement with Park City Police and passed a budget with salary increases for elected officials. Wasatch County officials say people have routinely ignored parking rules at Bonanza Flat in recent years, and they want law enforcement agencies to try a new way to enforce the rules there.
New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend
High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
Park City Library hours to change in 2023
The popularity of the Lucky Ones Coffee Shop, inside the Park City Library, has prompted the Park City Library Board to consider changing the hours the library opens and closes. After reviewing the hours of other resort town libraries as well as those in Summit County and in Salt Lake...
Here’s why some stop signs will be removed in Cottonwood Heights
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Four intersections in Cottonwood Heights that usually have stop signs will be different for drivers beginning on Friday. That’s when the Cottonwood Heights Public Works Department begins the process of removing the signs on Rolling Knolls, Nye Drive, and Nye Circle. The roads are in a neighborhood about one block northeast of Dan’s Foods on Ft. Union and Highland Drive.
Salt Lake County police give back with ‘Shopping With the Shield’
MIDVALE, Utah — Normally, when you see a bunch of police cars outside of a Walmart, it is a sign that something went very wrong, but this time it was a sign everything here was going just right. The annual “Shopping With the Shield” took place at the Midvale...
New Heber high school site finalized, annexed into city
The land for the new high school in Wasatch County is set for construction after Heber City cleared an administrative hurdle, to the chagrin of a neighbor. Years in the making, the school site annexation in Heber City is now final. The city council voted 3 to 1 Tuesday to add roughly 50 acres west of downtown to city limits for the school.
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee’s recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a “significant amount of feedback,” efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
Summit County receives eight open space land conservation applications; seeking more
Eight landowners have filed Notices of Intent (NOI) to Summit County’s Open Space Advisory Council (OSAC) for approval. Five are from the county’s north side, two are from the south and one application is from the western portion of the county. KPCW spoke with Janna Young, interim Summit...
Avalanche control is an explosive business in Park City
On Tuesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area of The Canyons side of Park City Mountain, between the lifts Peak Five and Ninety-Nine 90. According to Andy Van Houten, snow safety director of Park City Mountain, the avalanche occurred in the back...
Disagreement leads to shooting between drivers in West Valley City
One person is in stable condition after a shooting following what police called a disagreement between two drivers in West Valley City on Friday.
NBC’s Today show coming to Park City
The show’s holiday series has visited locations from Lahaska, Pennsylvania to Woodstock, Illinois — showcasing small town holiday spirit and local businesses. Filming of Park City’s turn in the spotlight will be at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Heber City Council set to vote on new high school property annexation
The council could approve a roughly 48-acre annexation to acquire land for a new high school. Each of the property owners involved have signed a petition for annexation. The Wasatch School District plans to spend $150 million to build a new high school, following a 2021 facilities study. Wasatch High is currently hundreds of students over capacity. The board moved forward with a bond process earlier this year that did not require voter approval.
51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers. 51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding...
Bruce Cook Snowmobile Accident: Man Dies From Injury
The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office reports that an accident involving a snowmobile on Tuesday resulted in the death of a man who was 51 years old. According to the deputies, a man named Bruce Cook from Highland was riding a snowmobile in the Lake Creek region close to Tower Mountain when his snowmobile collided with a boulder that was concealed by the recent snowfall.
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
