The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
WHSV
Sentara’s Bereavement Tree helps families honor lost children
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While the holiday season is a time of great joy it is also a time of sorrow for some. Each year at Sentara RMH a bereavement tree is put up for families who have lost a child. On Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. a service...
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
WHSV
Sentara Healthcare announces local fall grants
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare provided more than $10 million in investments to organizations working to advance health equity and create healthier communities. Most recently, $5 million in funding went to support nearly 100 organizations in Virginia and North Carolina through the Fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a press release.
morgancountyusa.org
Craig Blair and Charles Trump on Public Health in West Virginia
West Virginia is at or near the bottom in most public health categories, ranked number 50 in drug abuse, number 50 in smoking, number 49 in obesity, number 49 in alcoholism and number 42 in suicide. The corporate Democrats blame the corporate Republicans. And the corporate Republicans blame the corporate...
WHSV
No injuries after fire at Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews from multiple fire companies in West Virginia responded to an early morning fire at the Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield on Tuesday, fortunately, there were no injuries. The Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company received a call about the fire around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday. “We arrived...
WDTV
Barbour County police looking for missing teen
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
connect-bridgeport.com
Canaan Valley Skiing, Tube Park Opening Date Listed
WBOY is reporting that Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County has released the opening date for its Ski Area and Tube Park. According to a release sent Monday, the resort plans to open winter activities on Saturday, Dec. 17, if conditions allow.The Ski Area has 47. In 2021, the resort...
WHSV
Be a Blessing giving gifts to children in need through ‘Secret Santa’ project
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A valley community group has been collecting gifts for children in need over the last two months. Be a Blessing’s Secret Santa project is matching people with families in need of Christmas help. “This year, we came up with the idea to do Secret Santa....
Metro News
Yellow, not red lights were on when student was struck by vehicle
INWOOD, W.Va. — Local law enforcement and school officials say a Musselman High School student struck by a vehicle while crossing Middleway Pike to board a school bus Tuesday morning sustained “non life-threatening injuries.”. WV State Police Martinsburg Detachment Commander Sgt. Lonnie Faircloth said troopers were deployed just...
WHSV
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man shot by the Reno Police Department in downtown Reno is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man, the Page County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray, Virginia, area...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department advises thinking “fire-smart” this Christmas
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many homes in the valley are all decked out for Christmas, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds you that Christmas trees are just as flammable as they are festive. Most tree fires happen based on how they are taken care of. Classic safety tips like keeping...
WHSV
Man wanted in Page County hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (WHSV) - Marcus Lee Lewis, the man wanted to connection to a missing man from Page County, is in critical condition at a Nevada hospital following a police-involved shooting over the weekend. According to WHSV’s sister station KOLO 8 News Now, the Reno Police Department was called on...
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
A Taylor County woman Thursday admitted to her role in a drug trafficking operation.
WHSV
VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
WHSV
HEC increasing security measures in wake of North Carolina power grid attack
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After an attack on two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina earlier this week left thousands without power, the vulnerability of power grids has become a major concern across the U.S. Locally, the Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) said it already has some security measures in...
Metro News
Morgan County sheriff seeks investigation after video released
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A TikTok user released a video over the weekend reportedly showing the arrest of one or more people in Morgan County Saturday after an incident Dec. 3 at the Troubadour Lounge. The video, just over 5 minutes in length, showed a tense exchange among deputies...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
