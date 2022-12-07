ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorefield, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Sentara Healthcare announces local fall grants

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara Healthcare provided more than $10 million in investments to organizations working to advance health equity and create healthier communities. Most recently, $5 million in funding went to support nearly 100 organizations in Virginia and North Carolina through the Fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a press release.
HARRISONBURG, VA
morgancountyusa.org

Craig Blair and Charles Trump on Public Health in West Virginia

West Virginia is at or near the bottom in most public health categories, ranked number 50 in drug abuse, number 50 in smoking, number 49 in obesity, number 49 in alcoholism and number 42 in suicide. The corporate Democrats blame the corporate Republicans. And the corporate Republicans blame the corporate...
AUGUSTA, WV
WHSV

No injuries after fire at Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield

MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews from multiple fire companies in West Virginia responded to an early morning fire at the Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield on Tuesday, fortunately, there were no injuries. The Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company received a call about the fire around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday. “We arrived...
MOOREFIELD, WV
WDTV

Barbour County police looking for missing teen

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Canaan Valley Skiing, Tube Park Opening Date Listed

WBOY is reporting that Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County has released the opening date for its Ski Area and Tube Park. According to a release sent Monday, the resort plans to open winter activities on Saturday, Dec. 17, if conditions allow.The Ski Area has 47. In 2021, the resort...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Yellow, not red lights were on when student was struck by vehicle

INWOOD, W.Va. — Local law enforcement and school officials say a Musselman High School student struck by a vehicle while crossing Middleway Pike to board a school bus Tuesday morning sustained “non life-threatening injuries.”. WV State Police Martinsburg Detachment Commander Sgt. Lonnie Faircloth said troopers were deployed just...
INWOOD, WV
WHSV

VSP: Timberville man dead after Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash on Monday that left one man dead and another man hurt. In a press release, VSP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 250. VSP said a Ford Mustang was...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA

