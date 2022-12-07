ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini

Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer

Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KSNB Local4

REPORTS: Tony White to serve as next Husker defensive coordinator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tony White, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator for Syracuse, is taking the same job at Nebraska under new Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule, according to multiple reports, including one from ESPN. White helped lead Syracuse to its highest-rated defense in a decade in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Finalizing Major Defensive Coordinator Hire

New Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule made a major hire on Thursday, according to reports. The Cornhuskers are hiring Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. White has spent the last three seasons running the Orange defense. Prior to that, he served as the defensive coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE
