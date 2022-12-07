ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Animatronic Nativity Experience opening Saturday in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Comboni Missionaries in Anderson Township will celebrate the 75th anniversary of a cherished Christmas tradition starting Saturday with the animatronic Nativity Experience. The event opens with a music-filled celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 followed by regular hours of 6...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

7 Holiday Weekend Events Around Cincinnati

Another holiday weekend in Southwest Ohio packed full of family fun! Bundle up the kids and explore something new at one of these totally awesome family events:. It’s not the holidays until it’s Holiday Pops! Experience the splendor of Music Hall decked out like a winter wonderland, and feel the warmth as JMR and the Pops perform beloved holiday classics. The Annie Moses Band, who wowed Pops audiences at Riverbend last summer, adds to the joy that makes Holiday Pops the perfect tradition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams﻿

CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

A New Family Tradition: Deck the Y’alls

You have heard of Deck the Halls… but what about Deck the Y’alls???. Baseball season may not be up and running yet, but the lights sure are lit at Thomas More Stadium. Home of the Florence, Y’alls, the baseball diamond has been transformed this winter into… Deck the Y’alls!
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center receives grant to extend their outreach through art

The Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington plans to use a $35,000 grant to continue off-campus art instruction and creative opportunities in local schools. The grant was given to Baker Hunt on behalf of the Charles H. Dater Foundation. The Dater Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that provide art and culture, education, healthcare, and social services in the Greater Cincinnati region.
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?

Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
CINCINNATI, OH
Radio Ink

Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies

Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83. Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook. “Dad passed away early this morning,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOUB

The Cincinnati Zoo’s new Fiona nutcracker has a few Easter eggs. Here’s what to look for

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) – There is a new giant nutcracker at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden to greet guests at the Festival of Lights. You guessed it — Fiona!. “For more than two decades, we’ve had a rhino nutcracker, a lion nutcracker, an elephant nutcracker, but we thought we’d set it up for our 40th anniversary of the PNC Festival of Lights,” says Chad Yelton, vice president of marketing and visitor experience. “Of course, if you’re going to step it up, you might as well use your one and only Fiona as the nutcracker.”
CINCINNATI, OH

