Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Secret NKY: Haven Gillespie and his million dollar Christmas song, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’
If you’ve been to Goebel Park in Mainstrasse, the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park, or on a twisty little road also located within Devou Park, you’ve seen the name of the lyricist behind one of the most famous Christmas songs ever written: James “Haven” Gillespie. What...
WLWT 5
Animatronic Nativity Experience opening Saturday in Anderson Township
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Comboni Missionaries in Anderson Township will celebrate the 75th anniversary of a cherished Christmas tradition starting Saturday with the animatronic Nativity Experience. The event opens with a music-filled celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 followed by regular hours of 6...
ohparent.com
7 Holiday Weekend Events Around Cincinnati
Another holiday weekend in Southwest Ohio packed full of family fun! Bundle up the kids and explore something new at one of these totally awesome family events:. It’s not the holidays until it’s Holiday Pops! Experience the splendor of Music Hall decked out like a winter wonderland, and feel the warmth as JMR and the Pops perform beloved holiday classics. The Annie Moses Band, who wowed Pops audiences at Riverbend last summer, adds to the joy that makes Holiday Pops the perfect tradition.
Spooky Nook is open for business, with scheduled events beginning this weekend
Take a drive down B Street in Hamilton and you’ll see firsthand the transformation: From a defunct paper mill, a hotel, convention center, and athletic complex has taken shape.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Main Street in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Earlier this year I visited Main Street in Covington, focusing on the latter half. Since then, I’ve had a flood of suggestions and these three spots are always among those. For this streetscapes, come with me to a morning on Main Street for all things breakfast and coffee.
Radio host turned bell ringer Jim Scott celebrates 80th birthday 'doing good'
In December, if you're near a Kroger store, you can hear the ringing of bells for the Salvation Army. On this particular Saturday in Hyde Park, you can also hear a chorus of "happy birthday."
2 people from Greene County see filming of Robert De Niro movie ‘Wise Guys’
XENIA — Two people from Greene County had a front row seat to see the “Wise Guys” movie set on Saturday. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Filming for Robert De Niro movie ‘Wise Guys’ to close major roadways in Greene, Warren counties. Leroy and Christine Little told News...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
linknky.com
Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY
Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Eden Park Drive in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reported structure fire on Eden Park Dr. in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
A New Family Tradition: Deck the Y’alls
You have heard of Deck the Halls… but what about Deck the Y’alls???. Baseball season may not be up and running yet, but the lights sure are lit at Thomas More Stadium. Home of the Florence, Y’alls, the baseball diamond has been transformed this winter into… Deck the Y’alls!
linknky.com
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center receives grant to extend their outreach through art
The Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington plans to use a $35,000 grant to continue off-campus art instruction and creative opportunities in local schools. The grant was given to Baker Hunt on behalf of the Charles H. Dater Foundation. The Dater Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that provide art and culture, education, healthcare, and social services in the Greater Cincinnati region.
WLWT 5
'Everything I have, you gave me, Cincinnati': Jeff Ruby thanks city for street dedication
CINCINNATI — The restaurant industry is tough, collaborative, passionate, and all about good taste. That comes close to defining one man and his steakhouse empire, but there is no one like Jeff Ruby. "Everything I have, you gave me, Cincinnati," Ruby said. He has decades of influence in the...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas florist finds missing ring. The culprit? A poinsettia
It was a day to remember at the Fort Thomas Florist and Greenhouses for worker Joyce Workman. Workman lost her mother’s ring a few weeks ago, and it turned up on Friday in a poinsettia and was given back to her in a surprise that was caught on video by her coworkers.
Radio Ink
Cincinnati Broadcaster Jerry Thomas Dies
Jerry Thomas, a long-time broadcaster in the Cincinnati market who delighted morning radio listeners with his cast of characters, died on Thursday at the age of 83. Thomas had been battling Alzheimer’s disease. His passing was announced by his son, Brian, on Facebook. “Dad passed away early this morning,”...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky shelter offering free adoptions for those donating Christmas toys to kids in need
BURLINGTON, Ky. — With Christmas just weeks away, many people might think about giving their loved ones the gift of a new furry friend. In northern Kentucky, there’s a way to get that new pet for free while also helping children in the community who’ve suffered from abuse.
WOUB
The Cincinnati Zoo’s new Fiona nutcracker has a few Easter eggs. Here’s what to look for
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WVXU) – There is a new giant nutcracker at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden to greet guests at the Festival of Lights. You guessed it — Fiona!. “For more than two decades, we’ve had a rhino nutcracker, a lion nutcracker, an elephant nutcracker, but we thought we’d set it up for our 40th anniversary of the PNC Festival of Lights,” says Chad Yelton, vice president of marketing and visitor experience. “Of course, if you’re going to step it up, you might as well use your one and only Fiona as the nutcracker.”
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Ronald Reagan Highway near Hunt Rd in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Report of a crash at Ronald Reagan Highway near Hunt Road in Blue Ash. a car struck the guardrail, traffic is impacted, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
