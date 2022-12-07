LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ohio State women’s basketball’s McGuff, Harris, Greene on No. 3 ranking, more

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan State
Entering this season, there was always going to be an identity crisis for the Spartans. Michigan State lost their star leading-scorer and team leader Nia Clouden. Also, their top rebounder in forward Tamara Farquhar and role-players Alisia Smith and Alyza Winston. It was a team destined to fall into the...
landgrantholyland.com
Three Storylines: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan State
The Ohio State women’s basketball team is back to Big Ten conference play after a record-tying non-conference win against the New Hampshire Wildcats. On the schedule are the Michigan State Spartans, who are the strongest conference test in the early Big Ten schedule. Before the home game at the...
Big Ten admits its officials shouldn't have allowed Ohio State's buzzer-beater vs. Rutgers
It's official. No. 25 Ohio State's buzzer-beating win over Rutgers, the most thrilling ending of Big Ten men's basketball play so far this season, should not have counted. The conference released a statement Friday admitting its officials missed a call at the end of Thursday's game, in which Buckeyes guard Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 67-66 win at home.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes coaching staff change
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, they’ve had to maneuver through some coaching staff changes like so many other programs have. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson accepted the job as head...
Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant
Earlier this week, Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson left Columbus to take a head coaching job with Tulsa. The Buckeyes have replaced one of Wilson's positions with an internal promotion, bumping Keenan Bailey up to tight ends coach. Bailey was serving as senior advisor to the head...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holden, Key, Holtmann on Rutgers buzzer-beating hysteria
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Well, if you missed Tanner Holden’s last-second buzzer-beating three-pointer at the Schottenstein...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Promoting Keenan Bailey to Tight Ends Coach
Ohio State is promoting from within to replace Kevin Wilson as tight ends coach. Keenan Bailey, who has been with the Buckeyes since 2016 as a support staffer, is set to be Ohio State’s new tight ends coach, an Ohio State spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning. Bailey, who currently holds...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women beat New Hampshire 92-36 in afternoon game
In a sea of red pom-poms, held by close to 4,000 Columbus City Schools students, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team celebrated the first day after the end of the semester with a game against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. In the first of two Buckeye games in Columbus on Thursday, Ohio State took care of business, defeating New Hampshire 92-36.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women beat New Hampshire Wildcats with historic second half
The Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team truly played a game of two halves on Thursday against the New Hampshire Wildcats. Ohio State struggled in the first quarter, extended their lead a bit in the second but gave New Hampshire momentum entering halftime. What fans saw in the second half of the 92-36 rout was a sight to see.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Ohio State Football: 3 Surprise Buckeye Players for the Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl at the end of the month. Here are three surprise players for the game. The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day have their work cut out for them in the Peach Bowl against Georgia. The Bulldogs come in as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country and they will most certainly be the best team that Ohio State has seen to date.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: Heisman Weekend | Recruiting latest
Welcome to the weekend! There may not be any Ohio State football for the second straight week, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of Buckeye topics to discuss. And that's what the Bucknuts Happy Hour is here for!. After last week's announcement of the College Football Playoff, there is...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud 'blessed' to be back at Heisman Trophy ceremony for second consecutive year
NEW YORK — There aren’t many firsts left for Ohio State football players. After 132 years of competing, that tends to be the case. But when quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a Heisman Trophy finalist this week, it was a first in Buckeye history. With that announcement, Stroud...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Thierry, McMahon, McGuff on New Hampshire blowout, Brittney Griner release
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. The Ohio State women’s basketball team played an early, 11:00 a.m. ET, basketball game on Thursday against the University of New Hampshire. In a crowd full of up to 4,000 elementary-aged kids celebrating good school attendance, the Buckeyes played a lethargic first half and then a record-tying second half in a 92-36 win over the Wildcats.
C.J. Stroud’s unfinished Ohio State football legacy and our Heisman Trophy voting: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Putting Full-Court Press on Four-star 2024 Running Back Jordan Marshall, Who Hopes to Commit by Early Summer
Running back is one of the most important positions for Ohio State to recruit in the 2024 cycle. Considering the Buckeyes may not take a running back in 2023, OSU desperately needs a premier tailback to anchor its 2024 class, and maybe even two. Its top target may just reside in the state of Ohio.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State assistant to be retained on Cincinnati coaching staff following hiring of Scott Satterfield, per report
There were some changes expected to be made to the Cincinnati coaching staff now that Scott Satterfield is the head coach. Luckily for one assistant that isn’t going to be the case. Kerry Coombs has some history with the NFL as well as multiple jobs in the college football...
neosportsinsiders.com
Division I Football All-Ohio Teams Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division I football All-Ohio teams were announced Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The Division II through VII teams were announced earlier this week. More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support,...
Comments / 0