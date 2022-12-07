Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Phoenix businesses weigh in after city receives $1 million grant to expand light rail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a quest driving through a sea of orange for drivers commuting from south Phoenix to downtown. “Google maps and Apple maps are sending them to a different route,” David Gill with La Rosca Taco Truck said customers are having trouble finding their business.
AZFamily
Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa storage facility
Memorial held to remember Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico. NAU held a memorial in honor of Yeon-Su Kim and her husband, Corey Allen, who went missing while kayaking in Mexico on Thanksgiving. Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing Mesa shoe repair shop owner. Updated: 5 hours...
AZFamily
Roads closed in west Mesa as firefighters contain large flames off State Route 87
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say they got the call around 7 a.m. that a fire had started on the roof of a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. More than 20 units and more than 80 fire officials from Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and AMR Fire Departments showed up at the scene and are still working to put out the blaze.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening
A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
AZFamily
Free dental event at fairgrounds not accepting new patients Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds had a record turnout on Friday. A spokesperson for the event said dental staff treated more than 1,000 patients, and because of the huge turnout, over 500 Saturday appointments had to be made because so many had been waiting in line but weren’t able to be seen on Friday at 6 p.m. Due to the turnout, unfortunately the event cannot accept anymore new patients.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council approves money to hire 58 positions in fire department
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is getting nearly $8 million to hire dozens of people. The City Council unanimously approved the cash on Wednesday. The money will create 58 new positions in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. “This will place more resources in the system that will improve response times so that we can help our residents as quickly as possible,” Phoenix Fire Chief Mike Duran said in a news release from the city.
AZFamily
Roads close as firefighters work to put out a large fire in north Mesa
Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87. One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack...
citysuntimes.com
Maricopa County launches interactive roadway tool
Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app. See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
AZFamily
One dead, two hospitalized in northwest Phoenix early Sunday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and two have been hospitalized after an early morning crash in northwest Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McClellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue. There’s no information about what happened to cause the accident, but two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person died at the scene.
Twisted Sugar Announces Three New Valley Locations Through 2024
Local franchisees Katie and Russ Forsberg, who opened the state’s second Twisted Sugar in Peoria in 2021, have outposts planned for Surprise, Goodyear, North Phoenix, and slightly further afield in Show Low.
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 12-09-22
1. Demolition work has begun to ready the site of First + Farmer Residential, a seven-story, 200-unit multifamily development in Tempe. Construction is expected to get underway early in 2023. 2. Construction has begun on the $40M, 110KSF headquarters and manufacturing plant for FrameTec in Camp Verde. The facility will...
AZFamily
Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is today at Chandler Fashion Center!
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents an Arizona child that you can buy gifts for this holiday season. Some tags don’t make it off the tree, or their gifts are not returned in time for the family to collect them. The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every child enrolled in the Christmas Angel program receives a gift that they may not have received otherwise.
AZFamily
Mesa firefighters working to put out large fire just off State Route 87
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say it started near a Public Storage location early Saturday morning. Three ladder trucks are in the area attempting to put out the blaze.
AZFamily
Paradise Valley school board approves cuts to address shortfall
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash. Updated: 5...
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Town Council approves fully funding PSPRS police plan
During the Dec. 7 meeting, the Queen Creek Town Council unanimously approved fully funding the town’s police pension plan in the Arizona PSPRS system, providing savings to the town and police officers in Tier 2. “This is yet another example of the town’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and public...
AZFamily
Phoenix city leader's proposed plan to sell seized guns placed on hold
Let it snow! The high country turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday. Two people have life-threatening injuries and two others have non-life-threatening injuries. Local businesses connect with Super Bowl officials for events. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Local businesses want in on some of that Super Bowl money leading...
AZFamily
Man dead, 3 others hurt in south Phoenix shooting
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are calling for more security around the restaurants after the deadly shooting. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On...
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
Comments / 1