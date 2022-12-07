PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds had a record turnout on Friday. A spokesperson for the event said dental staff treated more than 1,000 patients, and because of the huge turnout, over 500 Saturday appointments had to be made because so many had been waiting in line but weren’t able to be seen on Friday at 6 p.m. Due to the turnout, unfortunately the event cannot accept anymore new patients.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO