FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
4 Valley restaurants named on OpenTable’s top 100 list for 2022
PHOENIX — Four restaurants from the Valley and five from Arizona made OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants of 2022 list. Ocean 44 and Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale, The Henry and Steak 44 of Phoenix and Mariposa in Sedona all cracked the list. The restaurant review and reservation service...
KTAR.com
Buck & Rider’s eatery expansion adds challenges, but exec says it’s worth it
Opening a second, larger location of any restaurant concept can be tricky for a restaurateur. The upcoming expansion of Buck & Rider required solving a set of international logistics problems. In mid-December, Buck & Rider will open its second location on the border of Phoenix and Scottsdale, near the corner...
Local Brunch Concept, Over Easy, Details Three New Valley Locations
Founded by celebrity Chef Aaron May and featured on numerous tv shows and best-of lists, Over Easy is poised to take the country by storm when its franchise campaign truly gets underway.
KTAR.com
Multi-use surf lagoon project in Mesa adds indoor action sports center
PHOENIX — A surf lagoon and multi-use development project in Mesa recently announced it has added an indoor action sports center as a tenant for the location that is expected to open next year. Cannon Beach, a 37-acre entertainment district that includes a surf lagoon, on-site hotel, gym, shops...
KTAR.com
Enjoy the season with the 2022 KTAR News holiday events map
PHOENIX — The holiday season has arrived and there are a multitude of events that take place throughout the month of December in the metro Phoenix area to get people in the festive mood. Holiday favorites returning this year include Merry Main Street in Mesa with its various activities,...
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
Phoenix New Times
Nelson's Meat and Fish Plans to Open a Second Metro Phoenix Market
Nelson's Meat and Fish, the popular Arcadia market that has become known for its fresh seafood since it debuted in November 2017, will soon open at a new location in North Scottsdale. Christopher Nelson, the founder and owner of the store, plans to unveil the new 1,200-square-foot space on Scottsdale...
luxury-houses.net
Newly Renovated Transitional Villa In Paradise Valley Arizona With Spacious Living Area For Ultimate Entertainment Seeks For $5.25 Million
8731 N 65th Street Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 8731 N 65th Street, Paradise Valley, Arizona enhances your life style with a spacious living area in both inside and outside, luxury amenities including a stately office, private terrace, private gym, wine room and more. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,372 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8731 N 65th Street, please contact Yevgeniy Patent (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Michael Pakhlevaniants (Phone: 847 877 5092) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
azbigmedia.com
OpenTable names 5 Arizona restaurants to Top 100 in U.S. list
The Valley’s top trio of steakhouses and seafood announced OpenTable diners have named Ocean 44, Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44 to its top 100 restaurant list for the U.S. in 2022. In addition to Dominick’s Steakhouse, Ocean 44 and Steak 44, Mariposa in Sedona and The Henry in Phoenix...
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the Country
A local restaurant was named one of the best in the countryPhoto byCrew/UnsplashonUnsplash. While the magazine print industry has dwindled over the last decade or so a number of mainstays continued publishing content that generations of readers continue to read. This includes Esquire magazine. The publishing titan puts out a number of articles that continue drawing interested readers into the fold. This includes its annual “The Best New Restaurants” list. This list details a handful of the best and brightest restaurants to open anywhere in the United States. This year’s list, which is the 40th edition of the list, is no different. However, it just happens to include a metro Phoenix restaurant within its highlighted “best new restaurants.”
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Lights at the Farm illuminates Mesa
An East Valley tradition that’s sure to brighten the holiday mood has once again opened in Mesa. Daniel Dille, owner of Lights at the Farm, said his fifth year at Vertuccio Farms will be the first with a revamped color spectrum. The display, which runs through Dec. 30, covers...
Yahoo Sports
This Arizona chocolate shop just got named 1 of the best in the U.S. Here's what to order
Phoenix keeps sparking national attention to its restaurants and food scene, and now a popular chocolate shop is getting in on the action. Tasting Table has featured Zak's Chocolate Shop in Scottsdale on its list of best chocolatiers in the U.S. Making the list is no small feat — it includes master pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres, aka Mr. Chocolate, in New York and luxury chocolate maker Vosges in Chicago.
KTAR.com
Free dental care available to 1,800 patients at Phoenix arena this weekend
PHOENIX – Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will become the state’s largest free dental clinic this weekend, with the capacity to provide care for 1,800 patients in need. The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
myfoxzone.com
She was the first Native American TV journalist in Arizona history. Now she's helping Indigenous youth shape their future
PHOENIX — She was a familiar face on TV for years – and a member of the 12News family. As the first Native American TV journalist in Arizona history, Mary Kim Titla covered stories right here on 12News for nearly two decades. As a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, Titla was best known for telling the stories of Arizona's underrepresented Indigenous communities.
