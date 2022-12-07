Read full article on original website
diehardsport.com
Five-Star In-State QB Taking Final Visit Before Signing Day Decision?
Five-star and top 10 recruit Dante Moore, Detroit, Michigan product, is apparently going to take a visit to UCLA as the Bruins make a push for the five-star Oregon QB pledge:. Michigan State has believed to be pursuing Moore too, but Michigan seems to have all their eggs in the basked of 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth, Genesee Christian win at SVSU
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth boys basketball coach Jay Witham was concerned about his team’s early season schedule. With a lineup that included Lansing Waverly, Goodrich, Warren DeLaSalle and Clarkston, Witham was worried that his team could very well start the season with a string of losses as they dealt with growing pains.
Should Michigan State consider adding transfer portal quarterback?
The transfer portal officially opened on December 5th. Since then, over 1,100 players have submitted their names into college football’s free agency vortex – record numbers that were unthinkable until last year. Now, the portal is a necessity for almost every college program, and players want to find...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Putting Full Court Press On Top Recruit And Former B1G Commit
Former Nebraska commit and top 100 recruit Malachi Coleman re-opened his recruitment after Scott Frost’s departure. Coleman, the No. 4 athlete in the 2023 class and a Lincoln, NE native, tweeted this after Jay Harbaugh came in for a visit:
MLive.com
Trio of Division I signees aim to cap Brother Rice basketball careers with state title
After picking up its first win of the season on opening night on Tuesday, the Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice boys basketball team took its first step toward its ultimate goal of winning a state championship. While some teams would rather downplay championship expectations and not look beyond the next game,...
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
diehardsport.com
Looks Like Michigan Is Battling One Team For Five-Star QB Jadyn Davis
The Wolverines have long been believed to be the front-runner with five-star Charlotte, NC QB Jadyn Davis. Ranked as a top 15 recruit in the 2023 class, Davis had both Michigan and Clemson coaches in for an in-home visit, according to On3’s EJ Holland:. With the Tigers missing out...
Detroit News
Wayne State football coach Paul Winters out after 19 seasons
Detroit — Change continues to come to the Wayne State athletic department. Paul Winters, head football coach for 19 years who led the Warriors to the 2011 Division II national championship game, has parted ways with the university, a school spokesman confirmed Friday morning. No reason was given for...
WILX-TV
Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
Flint basketball highlights: Genesee’s Ryleigh Zinn sets single-game scoring record, tops 1,000 points
FLINT – Genesee’s Ryleigh Zinn topped the 1,000-point mark for her brilliant career and she did it in style Friday night. Zinn scored a school-record 43 points in a 63-50 victory over Flint-Elite to break the school record of 34 points held by her aunt, Mallory Zelley.
Fenton boys basketball team showing early signs of having pieces for winning formula
FLUSHING, MI – Fenton boys basketball coach Chad Logan isn’t sure what to expect from his team this season. The Tigers have just three seniors on their roster and they’re inexperienced when it comes to playing in high school games.
Young Flushing girls basketball team plugs hole in the middle with better balance
FLUSHING, MI – The departure of 6-foot-4 Sarah Rambus to a prep school in Florida left a big hole in the middle of Flushing’s girls basketball lineup. But maybe that wasn’t such a bad thing based on the early season results.
diehardsport.com
One-Time Michigan Pledge, Cinci Player Enters Transfer Portal
Former Cincinnati DE Mario Eugenio has entered his name into the transfer portal after one season as a Bearcat. Eugenio, a former four-star and Michigan pledge, was suspended part of this year after an sexual imposition arrest.
East Village Magazine
“Just wait and see”: UM-Flint Chancellor says campus “Strategic Transformation” will bring fiscal stability, vibrancy to Flint community
The University of Michigan – Flint is “a beacon of hope” for the Flint community, UMF Chancellor Debasish Dutta declares, and he intends to keep it that way. “I am committed to doing everything I can do to make the UM – Flint strong — financially strong, programmatically strong, and relevant to the region, its employers and so on,” he asserted in a recent interview.
Muskegon football player dead after fight with osteosarcoma
Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a Muskegon-area teen who touched the lives of many University of Michigan fans, has died.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball beats Bay City John Glenn 70 – 39
Frankenmuth opened their season with a nice TVC win on the road, beating John Glenn 70-39. Carson Knoll led the Eagles with 23 points. Riley Hubbard chipped in with 12 points and Aidan Hoard added 8. John Glenn was led by Meech Ward with 13 points.
Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting
MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?
Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
Public viewing planned at Berston Field House for the late Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- Bryant Nolden’s commitment to Berston Field House became a part of his legacy and a public viewing of the late Genesee County commissioner has been scheduled at the historic community and sports center he led. Bryant, 57, the executive director of the Friends of Berston, died...
