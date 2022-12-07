ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Retired police officer’s body found in Tennessee lake

By Hope McAlee, Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

LAFOLLETTE , Tenn. ( WATE ) — The body of a retired police officer and local rescue squad member was recovered from Norris Lake Tuesday morning, according to authorities in Campbell County.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered near Heatherly Point Drive in Campbell County on Tuesday. LaFollette Rescue Squad Chief Charles Hutson has identified the victim as Curtis Jesse, a retired police officer and longtime member of the rescue squad.

“He was truly a person who lived life to the fullest. He was one of those people who could make you laugh or smile no matter what kind of day you were having. He retired from La Follette Police department and was a lifetime member of La Follette Rescue Squad. An honorary member of the volunteer fire department in our county and a county detective. He was such a loved individual and will be missed by so many. He was a one-of-a-kind man. The legend himself,” shared his granddaughter, Katelyn Jessie.

    Photo of Curtis Jessie shared by Katelyn Jessie
    Photo of Curtis Jessie shared by Katelyn Jessie
    Photo of Curtis Jessie shared by Katelyn Jessie

The circumstances or cause of death have not been released at this time.

Deputies were dispatched to the Macedonia Area of Norris Lake Tuesday at 11 a.m. where officers found an unidentified male dead in the water. CCSO added that a vehicle was also found in the water.

An investigation involving officers from multiple agencies remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

