SEC announces 2022 individual football awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WHNT ) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced its individual football awards Wednesday with top honors going to players from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.
According to a news release, the awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team
Here are the honorees:
- Offensive Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
- Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Podlesny, Georgia
- Freshman of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
- Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Austin Williams, Mississippi State
- Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
- Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia
For details and stats for each awarded player, visit secsports.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0