Birmingham, AL

SEC announces 2022 individual football awards

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WHNT ) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced its individual football awards Wednesday with top honors going to players from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

According to a news release, the awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Meet the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team

Here are the honorees:

  • Offensive Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
  • Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Podlesny, Georgia
  • Freshman of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
  • Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Austin Williams, Mississippi State
  • Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
  • Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia

For details and stats for each awarded player, visit secsports.com .

