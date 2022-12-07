Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: 33-year-old man arrested in connection to homicide in Charles County
The Charles County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred early Friday afternoon in the 2300 block Tawny Drive.
Decomposing body of likely pregnant woman found during fatal shooting arrest: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Maryland gas station made a "surprising discovery" when they found the decomposing body of a likely pregnant woman at the man's apartment, police said. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with...
Deputies: Welfare check leads to man arrested for shooting, killing his wife in Charles County home
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for the shooting death of his wife, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Officers say Travis Wood, of Waldorf, arrived at the sheriff's office just after 1 p.m. on Friday requesting that they respond...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Two separate shootings leaves 3 people dead in Prince George's County
Prince George's County police are investigating two shootings that left three people dead. One victim was a 65-year-old man.
Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg
BLADENSBURG, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating after officers found two men shot dead inside a car at the scene of a reported crash Wednesday morning. Police arrived in the area of the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg at around 3:40 am after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area. Upon their arrival, officers located two victims inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation to determine who shot the two men and why. At this The post Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body Found Inside Silver Spring Murder Suspect's Apartment: Police
Police investigators in Maryland made a ghastly discovery on Thursday night as they were investigating a Montgomery County murder after a gas station store clerk was found gunned down in Silver Spring, authorities say. First responders investigating the murder of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Shell...
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
A hug from a FedEx driver helps calm a man in crisis who later died in Fairfax County police custody
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The FedEx driver praised for helping a man experiencing a behavioral health crisis before he died in police custody said he felt led to show compassion. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described his actions as heroic despite the fatal outcome. Douglass Kennedo was driving his...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
foxbaltimore.com
Two killed overnight in seperate Dorchester County shootings, police say
CAMBRIDGE, MD (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating after two people were killed in seperate shootings within three hours, on Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15PM, police responded to Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the...
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
mocoshow.com
Update: Shell Station Employee Shot and Killed; Suspect Still on the Loose
Per MCPD: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a Shell Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was an employee of the business, was pronounced dead on scene.
Teenager arrested after shooting inside Metro station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Metro Transit Police investigators connected him to a shooting inside the Benning Road station during the Thursday morning rush hour. The suspect — who isn’t being identified because he’s a minor — is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and carrying a […]
How a bottle of iced tea led to a deadly shooting and the discovery of a decomposing body in a Silver Spring apartment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published the night of the shooting before Moore's arrest. The investigation into a deadly gas station shooting in Montgomery County led police to discover the decomposing body of a possibly pregnant woman inside an apartment Friday. In a press...
Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home
A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
Man found fatally shot in Prince George's County roadway
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights Tuesday night. The police department received a report around 7:10 p.m. about a shooting that happened on Abel Avenue, nearby Heath Street,...
fox5dc.com
'They didn't just take some stranger's life': Police, family search for killer in Dumfries shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Replaying the shooting of your sibling is nothing Marty Hopson ever imagined she would have to do. "I've probably looked at it probably 100 times," said Hopson. She's looking at the horrific scene caught on surveillance that took her brother's life because...
Comments / 3