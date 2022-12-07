ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Shore News Network

Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating after officers found two men shot dead inside a car at the scene of a reported crash Wednesday morning. Police arrived in the area of the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg at around 3:40 am after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area. Upon their arrival, officers located two victims inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation to determine who shot the two men and why. At this The post Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
BLADENSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Update: Shell Station Employee Shot and Killed; Suspect Still on the Loose

Per MCPD: On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a Shell Station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was an employee of the business, was pronounced dead on scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Teenager arrested after shooting inside Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Metro Transit Police investigators connected him to a shooting inside the Benning Road station during the Thursday morning rush hour. The suspect — who isn’t being identified because he’s a minor — is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and carrying a […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy