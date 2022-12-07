BLADENSBURG, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating after officers found two men shot dead inside a car at the scene of a reported crash Wednesday morning. Police arrived in the area of the 5400 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg at around 3:40 am after receiving a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area. Upon their arrival, officers located two victims inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation to determine who shot the two men and why. At this The post Two found shot dead inside car after crash in Bladensburg appeared first on Shore News Network.

BLADENSBURG, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO