Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable
The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
Fantasy football Week 14 inactives: Status for Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Walker III and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
Jalen Hurts Contract: Eagles QB Has a Lower Salary Than 14 NFL Long Snappers
Jalen Hurts is one of the most underpaid players in the NFL. The post Jalen Hurts Contract: Eagles QB Has a Lower Salary Than 14 NFL Long Snappers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Logs another practice absence
Burks (concussion) missed another practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks, who exited this past Sunday's loss to the Eagles after logging just 10 snaps, also sat out Wednesday's session, so what the wideout is able to do Friday should be pivotal with regard to his chances of being cleared to play Sunday against the Jaguars. If, however, Burks is unavailable this weekend, added pass-catching opportunities would be available for the likes of WRs Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Questionable after limited practice
Jones (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones played through the same chest injury in Jacksonville's Week 13 game, though he caught only two of seven targets for 16 yards in the blowout loss to the Lions. After a trio of limited practice sessions, Jones seems more likely than not to suit up against a beatable Titans secondary, even if he still isn't 100 percent healthy.
CBS Sports
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Puts in full practice
Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. After rolling an ankle in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Tannehill was a limited participant in the Titans' first Week 14 practice session Wednesday. The Titans never expressed much doubt about Tannehill's status heading into this Sunday's game against the Jaguars, however, and the quarterback seemed to put to rest any concern about his health by taking every rep Thursday. While Tannehill looks like he'll be good to go this weekend, he may have to make do without top target Treylon Burks (concussion), who sat out practice for the second day in a row Thursday and looks to be trending toward sitting out Sunday.
Titans' Derrick Henry reacts to Jon Robinson firing
For the first time since the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, running back Derrick Henry reacted to the move. Henry was one of Robinson’s first draft picks upon taking over in 2016. The Alabama product was taken by the former Titans general manager in the second round of the draft that year.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Titans' David Long: Won't play Sunday
Long (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Long left the team's Week 13 loss to Philadelphia due to a hamstring issue and was unable to practice to start Week 14 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. In Long's absence, Joe Schobert and Monty Rice are candidates for increased roles next to Dylan Cole.
CBS Sports
Bills' John Brown: Activated from practice squad again
The Bills elevated Brown to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Jets. With wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) still on injured reserve Week 14, Brown will be brought up from the practice squad for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old totaled at least 33 receptions over six of his first seven seasons, including 72 catches (on 115 targets) for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with Buffalo in 2019. However, Brown has failed to haul in a target since the 2020 campaign, and he did not log a statistic while playing 12 offensive snaps Week 13 versus New England. He'll now be eligible for one more elevation from the Bills' practice squad this season.
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Still out
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Autry will miss a third straight game due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 11 against Green Bay. As long as Autry remains out, expect Mario Edwards and DeMarcus Walker to garner more snaps. However, Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, who was activated off IR ahead of Week 13, is also a candidate for increased pass-rushing opportunities while Autry is sidelined.
Big Cat Country
Jaguars vs Titans: Friday injury report
Considering the extremely physical nature of football, injuries are a big deal in the NFL. Here’s a breakdown from this week’s injury reports as the 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to face the 7-5 Tennessee Titans. It sounds like the team was being precautionary when it held Andre Cisco...
Gutsy Play of the Week: Rams claim Mayfield off waivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Gutsy Play of the Week doesn’t go to any current Panthers player, but to the Los Angeles Rams for claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Could be involved with Mixon back
Perine will cede starting running back duties to Joe Mixon in Sunday's game against the Browns after the latter practiced fully Wednesday and cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but Perine may have earned a larger role than he previously held after excelling as a replacement for Mixon over the past two games, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
Comments / 0