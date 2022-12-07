ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mountain lion euthanized after being captured in northwest Las Vegas valley

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lzf1_0jawjm5r00

The Nevada Department of Wilderness has confirmed that the mountain lion spotted in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood has been euthanized after being captured on Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police announced that NDOW was able to tranquilize and safely capture the animal around 4 a.m.

Doug Nielson with NDOW said the animal was euthanized after it did not leave the residential area after being "hazed" by officials, posing a serious danger to the surrounding communities.

KTNV obtained video of the lion wandering around a neighborhood near Grand Canyon and Grand Teton on Tuesday. The woman who caught the wildcat on camera said she and her husband spotted the lion around 2 a.m. and called the authorities minutes later.

Comments / 24

kaarenwills
3d ago

WHAT THE HELL!!! All they had to do was relocate the lion to another further away wilderness area. NV has thousands of miles of it. Empty wilderness. No excuse to kill that beautiful animal.

Reply
40
just@guy
3d ago

Great job cowards !!! Keep up your selfish work . Humans have become the rats of the earth . We are the rodents . Humans suck .

Reply
27
Melanie Treece
3d ago

I'm disgusted! LAZY fix!! Do the least to make your life easier. There was no reason this creature had to die. You could have relocated it away from where it would not bother anyone.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus crash near 215, Windmill

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-children-injured-after-las-vegas-area-school-bus-crash-near-215-windmill/. 2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-children-injured-after-las-vegas-area-school-bus-crash-near-215-windmill/. Burn victims, caregivers throughout Las Vegas valley …. The UMC Burn Care Center held its annual celebration reuniting child burn survivors with the caregivers who helped them. Only on 8: Family speaks out after man stabbed, killed …. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash

Clark County Wetlands Park has Begun the Las Vegas Wash and Monson Channel Trash Removal Projects. Clark County and crews, with a local contracted junk removal company, have started a cleanup project in the Wetlands Park along the Las Vegas Wash Channel just upstream of the large Big Weir Pedestrian Bridge on the northeast side of the Nature Preserve. Work is expected to run into next week and will include the use of heavy equipment along with hand crews that will work to remove trash in areas along the Las Vegas Wash.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas family grieves for teen a year after he’s gunned down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mother is searching for closure this holiday season more than a year after her teenage son was gunned down in Oakland. Tyrique Watley moved to Oakland in 2021 after he graduated from Canyon Springs High School where he played football. The pandemic shortened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

Starting the new year with a bang: This Las Vegas hotel was imploded on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hacienda’s demise was turned into a New Year’s Eve event when it was imploded on Dec. 31, 1996. The fireworks show countdown and implosion took place just before 9 p.m. to coincide with the East Coast celebration and was broadcast live on the Fox network. It was an event that attracted thousands of people who were already in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nick Davies

Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?

Get Your Grub on - Vegas style!Photo byKio - Pexels. Las Vegas is known for its over-the-top extravagance and indulgence, and nowhere is this more evident than in the city's all-you-can-eat buffets. With a seemingly endless selection of mouth-watering dishes and an atmosphere that encourages gluttony, these buffets are a must-try for anyone visiting Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy