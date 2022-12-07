ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer declares for the 2023 NFL Draft and will SKIP the Gator Bowl... as he leaves as the top prospect at his position

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer will be leaving school to enter his name into the NFL Draft pool, according to multiple reports.

By leaving, Mayer will not be joining the Fighting Irish for their upcoming matchup in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Mayer is a true junior with at least one year of eligibility remaining and leaves as one of the best tight ends in Notre Dame's storied college football history.

In this draft class, Mayer is the consensus No. 1 tight end prospect by multiple sources and draft experts - including ESPN, PFF, The Athletic, and USA Today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSHpN_0jawjlD800
Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer will be leaving school to enter into the NFL Draft
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsNYB_0jawjlD800
Mayer also said that he wouldn't be joining the team for the Gator Bowl against South Carolina

He told ESPN that he felt he was ready to become a pro, saying he realized it was a possibility when he was a freshman.

'I've really enjoyed my experience at Notre Dame,' Mayer said to ESPN. 'The first reason I picked Notre Dame was the NFL, it was on my mind a very, very long time.

'I saw a lot of good tight ends in in the NFL from Notre Dame. That was one of the main reasons I went there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9a31_0jawjlD800
Mayer holds Notre Dame's all-time records for the most catches, yards, & TD's by a tight end

Mayer will wrap up his college career atop Notre Dame's all-time leaderboard for career yards, catches, and touchdowns by a tight end.

Compared to all Notre Dame pass catchers, Mayer is third on the Fighting Irish's list of career receptions behind receivers Michael Floyd and T.J. Jones.

Mayer says he plans on saying his goodbyes to coaches and teammates at a team banquet later in December, before he starts to train for the NFL combine.

